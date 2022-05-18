NEC Corporation of America Names Steve Lizotte as Vice President of Engineering

Lizotte brings more than two decades of industry insight and leadership

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking and biometric solutions today announced industry veteran Steve Lizotte has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. With more than 22 years of experience in biometrics, software engineering, business transformation and developing high-performing teams, Lizotte brings a deep industry knowledge.

Before joining NEC, Lizotte led software development and program delivery activities for the Identity and Security business at Idemia. In that role, he was responsible for all development activities for biometric and digital identification systems and services used by state and local law enforcement, state departments of motor vehicles, and government background check programs.

"We are very pleased to have Steve leading our Engineering team," said Eugene le Roux, Vice President, International Operations and Domestic Government for NEC's Digital Services business group. "As the industry leader in many critical areas, NEC biometrics and advanced recognition systems are used around the world across multiple industries. Steve is a proven leader driving innovation and leading multidisciplinary teams through solution development, testing and quality. We look forward to that leadership as we deliver on our growing customer demand."

Lizotte's track record and vision for creating empowered and strategically aligned teams position NEC's Digital Government Services for future growth strategy and expansion, as well as operations, product development, and project delivery. Lizotte will oversee NEC's customized solutions and SaaS delivery for several sectors including public safety, aviation and enterprise.

"I'm excited to be joining NEC right now," Lizotte said. "It is a dynamic time for our industry and with NEC's suite of solutions and global reach, we are well-positioned for growth. Today's customers expect innovative solutions and great support, and NEC has a strong reputation for those."

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

