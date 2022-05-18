Inkhouse Names Tori Poole as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Inkhouse, an integrated public relations, social media and content agency, today announced that Tori Poole will also serve as the agency's Vice President of Diversity Equity & Inclusion. In this new role, Poole's focus is twofold: to build equity and inclusion internally; and to provide the agency's clients with best practices for multicultural communications.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is a human imperative, but it is also a business imperative for PR. As communicators if we can't imagine the lives of others, we can't reach them," said Beth Monaghan, chief executive officer and founder of Inkhouse. "Tori's ability to bring clarity, fairness and compassion to difficult situations is one of her superpowers. I've been able to witness it with Inkhouse employees and clients alike. She finds what's possible, knows how to build consensus, and has grace for when people make honest mistakes. And most importantly, she's built up a reservoir of trust among our Inkhouse community."

Poole earned a DE&I certificate from Bentley University's Executive Education Diversity & Inclusion program and has a passion for supporting and guiding organizations that are dedicated to social good. At Inkhouse, she works with a pre-launch NFT BIPOC-founded and led social media platform; a nonprofit news organization focused on bringing awareness to inequities created by Big Tech; and a plant-based food company creating products using mycelium with a greater mission to significantly impact environmental change, among others.

"For me this work is personal. I bring empathy to my role as a woman of color who has spent years as an ‘only,' especially in a professional setting," said Tori Poole. "We're in a unique position in today's world where now, more than ever, we have the resources and general awareness for the importance of this work, and I believe it starts by everyone coming to the table to take action. Inkhouse is composed, both internally and from the client side, of some of the most compassionate human beings who want to be at the forefront of change. Our mission when it comes to DE&I is simple – create an environment where everyone feels included, seen, valued, heard and loved. I'm looking forward to being the vehicle that carries our mission forward each and everyday at Inkhouse."

Poole will work closely with Inkhouse Founder and Chief Executive Officer Beth Monaghan and Senior Vice President of People & Culture Ursula Cassidy to oversee DE&I efforts. Her core focus areas will include supporting diverse hiring and recruiting initiatives; ensuring that agency policies and procedures are non-discriminatory; coordinating internal trainings and speakers; celebrating diversity for external audiences; offering operational support for all company-wide affinity groups; leading the agency's efforts surrounding multicultural communications; advising and educating clients on inclusive communications strategies; providing counsel for clients and internal teams during times of crisis related to equity; and creating training programs centered around best practices related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for clients.

Inkhouse's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program is rooted in its 11 company values, which guide the agency's intentions and actions. Inkhouse is a top-ranked agency and best place to work with award-winning client programs that focus on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and marketing. The agency offers integrated campaigns for media, content, social media, design and paid editorial all in one place.

About Inkhouse:

Inkhouse is an integrated PR agency for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We're a culture and values-driven firm that believes what's good for our people is good for business and our clients, highlighted by PR industry-leading benefits like 20 weeks of paid family leave, pregnancy loss paid leave and every other Friday off for all members of our team. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of 140 people in seven major cities with remote employees across 11 states. Learn more at: www.inkhouse.com.

