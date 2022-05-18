Luminous Computing Named to the 2022 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

CB Insights today named Luminous Computing to its annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.
"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them."
"Our team at Luminous is honored to be included on the CB Insights AI 100 list," said Marcus Gomez, Luminous CEO and Co-founder. "We're making significant strides to complete our mission of building the most powerful, scalable AI supercomputer on Earth, and we look forward to showcasing its capabilities in 24 months."
Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.
Luminous is building a supercomputer that will fulfill the AI promises made by Silicon Valley 30 years ago, such as eliminating car accidents with self-driving cars and detecting and curing diseases through highly personalized drug discovery and automated health analytics. The AI community knows how to deliver all of these capabilities from an algorithmic perspective, but more compute, bandwidth and memory are desperately needed. Luminous is creating a supercomputer that satisfies those demands by eliminating key bottlenecks.
Aside from building a supercomputer from scratch, Luminous has also seen substantial growth this year, from hiring some of the world's brightest AI minds to securing a $105 million Series A funding round backed by Gigafund, Bill Gates, Neo and more.
Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:
- Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.
- Unicorns: There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.
- Geographic distributions: Seventy-three of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year's list include India, Sweden, China, and Germany.
About Luminous
Luminous is a group of highly-motivated pragmatists on a mission to build the most powerful, scalable AI supercomputer on Earth. The hardest problem and the biggest barrier to that vision is building a supercomputer capable of running tomorrow's AI applications. By building systems that provide order-of-magnitude improvements in performance and scalability, Luminous will drive radical improvements in technology to enable the world's most sophisticated artificial intelligence.
Find out more at www.luminous.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn or Twitter.
