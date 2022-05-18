Egan-Jones Sponsored the Creditflux Direct Lending Forum in London

Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a proud sponsor of the Creditflux Direct Lending Forum in London held on May 17th.

Wick Egan, Vice President of Business Development and Operations at Egan-Jones, moderated the panel, "Direct Lending Market – outlook post pandemic."

The Creditflux Direct Lending Forum brought together an audience of private credit and direct lending specialists, and investors to take part in valuable discussions such as, diving into the direct lending market, the impact of ESG on credit capital deployment, and NAV-based financing.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

