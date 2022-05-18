Global 3PL Market (2022 to 2027) - Government Initiatives in Logistics Sector Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3PL Market (2022-2027) by Services, Mode of Transport, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3PL Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.85 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 3PL Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 3PL Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global 3PL Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Development of Logistics Infrastructure

Shift Towards E-Commerce and Omnichannel Fulfillment

Increasing Company's Focus to Enhance Operation and Reduce Operational Cost

Globalization Increasing Logistic Activities

Restraints

Changing Fuel Costs

Lack of Logistics Control

Opportunities

Government Initiatives in Logistics Sector

Technology Advancement to Provide Service Enhancement

Challenges

Complexity Associated with Cross Border Transportation

Market Segmentation

The Global 3PL Market is segmented based on Services, Mode of Transport, End-User, and Geography.

Services, the market is classified into Domestic Transportation Management, Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), International Transportation Management, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Other.

Mode of Transport, the market is classified into Railways, Roadways, Water Ways, and Airways.

End-User, the market is classified into Consumer and Retail, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Other.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller -Maersk

Agility Logistics Supply Chain

Americold Logistics

C. H. Robinson

DB Schenker AG

DTDC Express Limited

DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Hitachi Transport System

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kintetsu World Express

Kokusai Express

Landstar System

Lloyd Fraser Group Ltd

Nippon Express

Parcel Hub

Penske logistics

Ryder System

Sagawa

Union Pacific Corporation

United Parcel Service

Wincanton

XPO Logistics

Yamato

