Global NATO Ammunition Market Report 2022: Breakdown by Caliber - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global NATO Ammunition Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NATO ammunition market is poised to grow by $ 208.24 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.13%.
This report on the NATO ammunition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by rise in defense spending globally, ongoing war in Europe and Middle east region, and growing threats due to terrorism.
This study identifies the reduction in weight of ammunition as one of the prime reasons driving the NATO ammunition market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for environment-friendly bullets to boost green ammunition and the development of advanced ammunition will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The NATO ammunition market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
This report provides a detailed analysis of several leading NATO ammunition market vendors that include CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc.
Also, the NATO ammunition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- CBC Global Ammunition
- Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Global Ordnance LLC
- Nammo AS
- Nexter group KNDS
- Northrop Grumman system Corp.
- Olin Corp.
- Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA
- Rheinmetall AG
- RUAG International Holding Ltd.
- BAE Systems Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn1sl1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005883/en/
