Tractor Supply's Spring Paper Clover Program Raises Nearly $1.3 Million For 4-H

Donations from semi-annual fundraiser will support 4-H members' participation in educational camps, programs and leadership experiences

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, in partnership with National 4-H Council, today announced the 2022 Spring Paper Clover campaign generated $1,254,555 to aid 4-H youth nationwide.

Donations from Tractor Supply's Paper Clover fundraiser will support 4-H youth across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Paper Clover contributions fund educational programs and provide 4-H members with the opportunity to engage in enriching camps, conferences and community projects in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement. All funds raised will directly benefit Cooperative Extension's 4-H program with 90 percent of donations earmarked for programs in the state in which collected, and the remaining 10 percent going to help national 4-H programming.

"For over a decade, Tractor Supply has been proud to partner with 4-H to support the youth in our communities," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. "Our customers and Team Members have once again shown incredible generosity throughout this Paper Clover campaign. The funds raised this spring benefit many young people in our communities and it is an honor and privilege to play a part in their futures."

The donations, which generate scholarships for 4-H youth, were made through Paper Clover purchases at checkout through May 8, 2022. To date, the Tractor Supply Paper Clover campaigns have raised more than $17 million. In the fall of 2021, the campaign raised more than $1.3 million.

And for the third year in a row, Tractor Supply matched any donation made on a Tractor Supply Personal Credit Card, with no limit to the match.

"We are excited to celebrate another successful fundraising campaign with our long-time partner Tractor Supply," said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, National 4-H Council. "It is inspiring to see how so many communities believe in the power of 4-H – ensuring that even more kids can find their spark and drive their creative spirit."

Visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H to learn more about Tractor Supply's Paper Clover campaign, and go to www.4-H.org to learn more about 4-H programs.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4‑H

4‑H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than three thousand local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

