Northern Trust Appoints Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of Delray Beach and Boca Raton Offices

Northern Trust announced today that it has appointed Stacey Hallberg as Senior Managing Director of the Boca Raton and Delray Beach offices, where she will lead the teams in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service.

Stacey, who started her new role on May 2, has most recently served as Managing Director of the Delray Beach office. In her expanded role, she will harness the resources of both offices to serve clients in the rapidly growing South Palm Beach County, said Mike Bracci, President of East Florida Region.

"Stacey has a proven track record leading diverse and high-performing teams, and we look forward to her leadership and more accomplishments in South Palm Beach County," Bracci said.

Stacey is a Certified Financial Planner and received her B.S. at University of Florida.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the Achievement Centers for Children and Families and previously served on leadership boards at Bethesda Hospital Foundation, Delray Beach Historical Society, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Old School Square, and Bethesda Corporate Partners.

