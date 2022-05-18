Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Announces Second Cohort of Hilton Humanitarian Prize Laureate Virtual Leadership Institute in Collaboration with Atlas Corps

Today, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, in collaboration with Atlas Corps, announced the second cohort of the Hilton Humanitarian Prize Laureate Virtual Leadership Institute. Fifty Hilton Prize Scholars will participate in a five-month virtual leadership training opportunity that will provide professional development to emerging social change leaders exclusively within the Prize Laureate community. Representing 23 of the 26 Prize Laureate organizations, this cohort includes professionals from 31 countries and with backgrounds ranging from project management and communications to fundraising. These humanitarian leaders serve their communities in the fields of public health, gender equity, economic development, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome another talented group of leaders into the second cohort of the Hilton Humanitarian Prize Laureate Virtual Leadership Institute. As the world's largest annual humanitarian award presented to nonprofit organizations, we are thrilled to be able to invest in emerging professionals within these Prize Laureate organizations. We look forward to seeing this dynamic network grow and continue to collaborate," shared Maggie Miller, senior director, Hilton Humanitarian Prize.

The Institute will focus on the three themes of developing self, developing others, and leading movements, while also strengthening connections within the Prize Laureate community. This five-month online program includes interactive workshops, self-led activities, discussion groups, and community-building activities with U.S. organizations and leaders. Participants, also known as Hilton Prize Scholars, will also work on an individual leadership project that benefits the Laureate organization where the Scholar works. In addition to engaging within the Prize Laureate community, Scholars will become members of the broader Atlas Corps Community of more than 1,400 professionals from 115 countries.

"Atlas Corps is honored to collaborate with the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and to welcome another cohort of inspired individuals from the Hilton Prize Laureate community to our global network. Now is the moment when we need to inspire rising global leaders as we prepare them to manage themselves and others through challenging times. This concept is why I am so energized to continue championing leadership development and creating opportunities for emerging talent regardless of physical location," said Bidjan Nashat, CEO of Atlas Corps.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

International hotelier Conrad N. Hilton established the grantmaking foundation that bears his name in 1944 to help people living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage worldwide. Today, the work continues, concentrating on efforts to ensure healthy early childhood development and sustainable livelihoods for youth, support young people transitioning out of foster care, improve access to housing and support services for people experiencing homelessness, identify solutions to safe water access, and lift the work of Catholic sisters. Additionally, following selection by an independent, international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to an organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. The Foundation is one of the world's largest, with approximately $8.5 billion in assets. It has awarded grants to date totaling more than $2.4 billion, $339 million worldwide in 2021.

Hilton Humanitarian Prize Laureates include: Amref Health Africa, Aravind Eye Care System, BRAC, CAMFED, Casa Alianza, Doctors Without Borders, ECPAT International, Fountain House/Clubhouse International, Heifer International, HelpAge International, Homeboy Industries, Humanity & Inclusion, iccdr,b, International Rescue Committee, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims, Landesa, METAdrasi, Operation Smile, Partners In Health, PATH, SHOFCO, SOS Children's Villages, St Christopher's Hospice, The Task Force for Global Health, Tostan, Women for Women International.

About Atlas Corps

Profiled as a "best practice" in international exchange by the Brookings Institution and World Economic Forum, featured in the Washington Post and Forbes as a model social entrepreneurship program, and recognized as a Top 10 International Voluntary Exchange Program by the U.S. Center for Citizen Diplomacy, Atlas Corps engages global social change leaders in 12-month, professional fellowships at organizations (like American Express, Ashoka, Peace Corps, and American Red Cross) or in a virtual training to learn best practices, build organizational capacity, and return home to create a network of global changemakers. Fellows supplement this "real-world application" through participation in the Atlas Corps Global Leadership Lab—a management training that teaches the basics of civil society leadership and conflict resolution. The Atlas Corps global community includes more than 1,400 leaders from 115 countries and 400+ Host Organizations in the United States, Australia, Colombia, and Malaysia. The result, a network of social change leaders empowered by leadership development and cross-cultural exchange in the United States that is prepared to support ongoing development in their home countries. More details at https://atlascorps.org/.

