Westinghouse and Saskatchewan Research Council Advance Micro-Reactors in Canada

eVinci™ micro-reactor technology offers customized, clean energy solutions for remote areas

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and Westinghouse Electric Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance very small modular reactors (vSMRs), also known as micro-reactors, in Saskatchewan.

Westinghouse and SRC will jointly develop a project to locate an eVinci™ micro-reactor in Saskatchewan for the development and testing of industrial, research, and energy use applications. The eVinci micro-reactor is safe and easy to transport creating a customized solution for Saskatchewan's unique reliable clean energy needs.

"For 38 years, SRC was the licensed owner and operator of a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear reactor, and we look forward to building on that experience with Westinghouse," said Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SRC. "The hands-on experience SRC gained can be applied to emerging nuclear technology, such as SMRs as we consider how to best power our future."

"Modern nuclear reactors have the ability to provide the safe, clean, and baseload power that Saskatchewan people rely on for their everyday needs," said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. "The advancement of nuclear power in our province will not only modernize our power grid, but result in billions of dollars in additional economic activity."

"We are proud to work with SRC to provide customized solutions to Saskatchewan's clean energy needs with our eVinci micro-reactor technology," said Edouard Saab, President of Westinghouse Electric Canada. "Building on decades of innovation, the eVinci micro-reactor brings carbon-free, transportable, safe and scalable energy, while creating jobs in local communities and advancing Canada's Net Zero goals."

The eVinci micro-reactor and surrounding infrastructure is approximately half the size of a hockey rink. It is classified as a micro-reactor capable of producing 5 megawatts of electricity, over 13 megawatts of high temperature heat, or operating in combined heat and power mode. The eVinci micro-reactor nuclear battery provides power solutions at a different scale than centrally generated utility-scale power. It can support various applications including remote mining operations, remote communities, individual industrial heat and power scenarios, distributed hydrogen generation and integrated energy solutions.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse is the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. With nearly 300 employees, $137 million in annual revenue and 75 years of experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,500 clients in 27 countries around the world. SRC was the owner and operator of a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear reactor that was operated safely for 38 years before being decommissioned. SRC also has extensive expertise in the nuclear and uranium sectors. Additional details are available on SRC's website at www.src.sk.ca.

