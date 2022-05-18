American Family Insurance offers national "Destination: Summerfest Sweepstakes"

American Family Insurance is offering a chance for music fans across the country to win a VIP weekend at Milwaukee's Summerfest as part of its "Destination: Summerfest Sweepstakes." The sweepstakes entry period runs through end-of-day May 25.

American Family Insurance is the presenting sponsor of Summerfest, known as the "World's Largest Music Festival." Summerfest features over 1,000 performances on 12 stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, in a world-class festival setting. This event will take place over three consecutive weekends in 2022: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.

Two grand-prize sweepstakes winners will receive:

Two tickets to one show of the winner's choosing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival's main venue featuring music's top acts (tickets located in the floor/100 level). (See the 2022 lineup.)

Two general admission tickets for Summerfest.

Access to The Captain's Deck, a VIP hospitality area with complimentary food and beverages.

Two VIP tickets to shows at the American Family Insurance House. (The American Family Insurance House is located on the Summerfest grounds and features national and local artists performing on an exclusive stage in the house each day of the festival.)

Airfare for two (if winner's primary residence is located more than 250 miles from Summerfest grounds) and hotel accommodations for two.

$500 gift card (for food, beverages, transportation, etc.).

Exclusive Summerfest merchandise.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival's largest venue, was unveiled in 2021 after a two-year renovation project. The project delivered features for both artists and fans, including a raised roof to accommodate large touring productions, a new stage, new seats, more concourse space and accessibility, six new high-definition video screens and more.

"American Family is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this iconic Milwaukee summer event," said Sherina Smith, American Family Insurance chief marketing officer. "We encourage music lovers everywhere to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to experience Summerfest as a ‘VIP' – whether as a first-time attendee or someone who's visited year after year."

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the continental United States who are 18-plus years of age at the time of entry. One entry per person. Fans can enter and see official rules at this link.

About the American Family Insurance group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 232 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The World's Largest Music Festival" and Milwaukee's cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry's biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience. The 54th edition of the festival will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 7 and July 7-9, 2022. Summerfest features over 1,000 performances on 12 stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @Summerfest.

