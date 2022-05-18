MAPFRE USA Celebrates 50th Anniversary

MAPFRE USA, the leading auto and home insurer in Massachusetts, is marking a significant milestone – its 50th anniversary.

The company was founded as The Commerce Insurance Company in 1972 by the late Arthur Remillard, an entrepreneur and leader in the Massachusetts insurance industry. Commerce was acquired in 2008 by MAPFRE S.A., a global insurance group that does business in over 100 countries across five continents. MAPFRE USA operates in 12 states and is the largest personal auto, commercial auto and home insurer in Massachusetts, offering a wide range of insurance solutions for homes and vehicles.

"For a half century, MAPFRE USA has provided excellent products and the highest levels of service to our agents and customers, and we appreciate their continued loyalty and trust in us," said MAPFRE USA President and CEO Jaime Tamayo. "I could not be prouder of our dedicated employees, whose talents and contributions have been fundamental to our many accomplishments and enduring strength over the years."

Today MAPFRE USA has over 2,000 employees across the country. In 2021, the company reported $2.05 billion in total written premiums.

About MAPFRE Insurance

MAPFRE Insurance®, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 12 states across the United States. It is the largest auto and home insurer in Massachusetts and ranks among the top 25 personal lines insurers in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence.

MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005845/en/