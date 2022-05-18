United Kingdom Workplace Pensions Consumer Research Report 2022: 67% of Consumers Own at Least One Type of Workplace Pension - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Workplace Pensions Consumer Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For this report, the analyst commissioned Maru/Blue to conduct a survey among its online panel, drawing on a nationally representative sample of 2,148 UK adults aged 18+. This generated a sample of 1,449 individuals who own any type of workplace pension.

67% of consumers own at least one type of workplace pension

67% of consumers own at least one type of workplace pension, with seven-in-ten workplace pension holders having a workplace pension with their current employer. Affluent consumers, especially those in intermediate or senior managerial positions, who work full time are the most likely to own a workplace pension.

Working full time and being aged between 25-44 plays a key role in determining ownership of workplace pensions. This is no doubt related to the introduction of auto-enrolment (AE) into the workplace pension market in 2012. Most consumers who are currently employed but do not have a workplace pension with their current employer, have voluntarily taken a decision not to be enrolled or to leave a workplace scheme.

The most common arrangement is for workplace pension holders to only have a defined contribution (DC) pension (four-in-ten), with just under one-third only having a defined benefit (DB) pension. Around one-in-ten workplace pension holders own both types of pension. One-in-five workplace pension holders are not sure what type of pension they have. These consumers include a high percentage of part-time workers who seem detached from or lack interest in their workplace pensions.

These findings come from the Workplace Pensions 2022. The report considers the types of workplace pensions owned, how individuals contribute to their pensions, if individuals have taken money from any of their workplace pensions, their use of financial advice, and their retirement goals.

Examples of other findings from this report are:

DB pension ownership is very much an older person's phenomenon.

The typical amount held in workplace pensions (DC fund values or DB Cash Equivalent Transfer Values - CETVs) is £60,419.

Employees with a workplace pension tend to have a longer-term perspective on their financial priorities, compared with employees who do not have workplace pensions, focusing more on financial goals such as financing their older age, financing their retirement, and leaving an inheritance.

In the past year, around seven-in-ten workplace pension holders have made new contributions to their pensions

One-in-five workplace pension holders have sought pension advice from a regulated financial advisor in the past three years.

Around one-third of the workplace, pension holders take pension decisions without any professional support, neither using regulated financial advisors nor consulting non-regulated advice sources, like Pension Wise or financial websites.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Most consumers have a workplace pension

DC workplace pensions the most likely to be owned

The average workplace pension fund/CETV is over £60,000

Focusing on long-term finances encourages workplace pension ownership

Monthly contributions the norm

One-in-five workplace pension holders have sought pension advice

When advice is taken, it is followed and meets the customer's needs

Advice requirements change

Pensions (workplace and private) will be the main source of retirement income

Four-in-ten workplace non-retired pension holders have made withdrawals

Introduction

Workplace Pension Ownership

Almost seven-in-ten consumers own a workplace pension

Most workplace pension holders have a pension with their current employer

Most employees who are not enrolled in a workplace scheme opt-out or withdraw

Types Of Workplace-Pension Owned

Most Workplace Pension Holders Have A Dc Pension

Age A Strong Influence On The Type Of Pension Owned

Affluent, Managerial Employees The Most Likely To Have A Db Pension

Pension Fund Values

Over £60,000 Held In Workplace Pensions

Older Affluent Pension Holders Hold The Greatest Pension Wealth

Retirement Planning And Priorities

Longer-Term Perspective Helps Drive Workplace Pension Ownership

How Do Consumers Contribute To Their Pensions?

Regular Contributions Are The Norm

Pension Fund Values Are Checked Every Two Months

Pension Advice

One-In-Five Workplace Pension Holders Have Sought Pension Advice

Advisors Support A Pension Holder's Own Knowledge Across Multiple Financial Products

If Advice Is Sought, The Advisor's Recommendations Are Followed And Liked

Workplace Pension Holders Search Widely For Information

Independent Financial Advisors The Most Likely To Be Consulted

Increased Demand For IFAS To Review Pensions

The Importance Of Workplace Pensions For Retirement

Workplace Pension Holders Are Looking To Generate Retirement Income From Multiple Sources

The Source Of Retirement Income Set To Change In The Coming Years

Pension Withdrawals

Four-In-Ten Workplace Pension Holders Have Made Withdrawals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dw6li6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005855/en/