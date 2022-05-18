Ingram Micro Cloud Expands its Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS with Focus on Public Sector Business

Ingram Micro Cloud to accelerate cloud business transformation efforts of AWS Public Sector Software and Services Partners

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that it has expanded the scope of its multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to include focused initiatives to accelerate the development of Ingram Micro's channel partners' capabilities in supporting public sector customers. With this multi-year collaboration, Ingram Micro Cloud will expand its AWS solutions and service offerings to federal, state, and local government, healthcare, education, research, and other government institutions, as well as non-profit organizations across U.S., Latin America, Canada and Caribbean (LCC), European Economic Area (EEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) regions.

Ingram Micro Cloud plans to focus on enabling Software and Services partners to become go-to-market ready Public Sector AWS Partners through: 1) Deep developmental engagement and proven practice build frameworks, 2) Innovating and developing new offerings on AWS, 3) Scaling and training its resources to better support channel partners across a wide range of services including, sales enablement, practice development, technical enablement, professional services, and business and financial support.

"Ingram Micro Cloud is thrilled to continue strengthening our relationship with AWS in a way that brings more opportunity for our partners servicing customers in the public sector," said Victor Baez, senior vice president, global cloud channel sales, Ingram Micro Cloud. "There's never been a better time for us to focus intensely on our core cloud solutions business, and this SCA with AWS further underpins our commitment to driving accelerated growth for our partners."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Ingram Micro Cloud," said Jeff Kratz, general manager, worldwide public sector (WWPS) partners, AWS. "Through the SCA, we're looking forward to helping thousands of companies and customers grow and transform their business, accelerate their AWS development journey, and launch new solutions that will help public sector organizations meet their mission."

Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS first signed a global Strategic Collaboration Agreement in March 2021. This latest expansion comes as both companies work towards further scaling Ingram Micro Cloud's capabilities with public sector customers across more than 20 countries.

"Insight has uniquely positioned with Ingram Micro to meet the challenges of an ever-expanding cloud services market, with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services forecasted to grow 20.4% in 2022 to a total of $494.7 billion, and U.S. Federal Cloud investments projected to grow to 11.4B by FY 2023, with an annual CAGR of 10.9%," said Scott Friedlander, senior vice president, US Public Sector, Insight. "Our partnership with Ingram Micro is helping us keep pace with and accelerate the adoption of cloud technology, while enabling us to continue to support the critical security, performance, and mission requirements of our public sector clients with the most economical and effective solutions."

Ingram Micro Cloud is an AWS Advanced Services Partner and AWS Distributor with AWS Well-Architected Partner Program status as well as DevOps Consulting and Cloud Management Tools ISV Competencies. Ingram Micro Cloud has built an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with more than 250 combined AWS validated qualifications.

Ingram Micro Cloud also provides end-to-end engagement models to assist AWS Services Path Partners as well as AWS Software Path Partners with their journey on the AWS cloud.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

