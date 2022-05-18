The Worldwide 3D Printing Polymer Material for Medical Applications Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application was valued at US$ 930.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,253.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.
3D printing technology has found various uses in the medical sector, from 3D printed surgical guides and tools to replicas of human organs for presurgical planning. Thermoplastic polymers and thermosetting polymers are used for 3D printing. Fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and thermal inkjet (TIJ) printing are among the most commonly used 3D printer technologies in medical applications.
Based on material, the global market is segmented into polyether ether ketone, polymethylmethacrylate, polylactic acid, and others. The polyether ether ketone segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Polyether ether ketone is extensively used in the dental treatment sector as an alternative to traditional established metals and ceramics. It has been used to make several dental devices, such as dental implants, abutments, healing caps, orthodontic braces, and, most notably, denture prosthetic frameworks.
The global market is segmented into five main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. The 3D printing polymers materials market for medical applications is flourishing in North America due to the high demand for hearing aid devices because of the rise in the deaf population and wide applications of these materials in the medical field.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application was growing due to the high demand for hearing aid devices and other medical devices. However, due to the pandemic, there was unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe. The difficulties faced by manufacturers in the procurement of raw materials and the subsequent shutdown of manufacturing facilities hampered the growth of the various markets. The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application also experienced the tremors of the disturbed supply chains and limited operational efficiencies.
