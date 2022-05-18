TA Realty Selected as 2022 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) announced TA Realty LLC (TA Realty) as a 2022 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

TA Realty has achieved GOLD Recognition for executing a Green Lease. To receive this recognition, TA Realty received credits for transparency with its tenants by tracking and sharing common area energy and water use, as well as employing energy management best practices and cost recovery clauses for capital improvements.

"Green leases are important to TA Realty as we collaborate with our tenants to decrease our carbon footprint and to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050, or sooner," said Anne Peck, Vice President, Head of ESG+R for TA Realty. "Green leases help us educate our tenants and create pathways for them to engage with us, so we can work together to make our buildings healthier and more sustainable places to work and live."

TA Realty is proud to be part of the national trend toward green leases in commercial spaces. This year's Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling nearly 2 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage more than 5 billion square feet of commercial and government space across North America, representing strong potential for growth in green leases. In the commercial sector alone, green leasing has the potential to affect 8 percent of leased space nationwide. IMT estimates that green leases can help reduce utility bills by up to about 50 cents per square foot (22 percent) in U.S. office buildings alone, and if all leased office buildings executed green leases, the market could reap over $3 billion in annual cost savings.

