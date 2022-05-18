Quality Control Laboratory Compliance: Two Day Virtual cGMPs and GLPs Training Course - August 11-12, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will examine the fundamental requirements for all QC laboratories subject to FDA inspection, recent trends from FDA inspection reports, and enforcement actions.
FDA inspection and oversight of quality control (QC) laboratories are essential elements of the agency's evaluation of the compliance status of regulated companies representing multiple industries - pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, as well as foods, and cosmetics - as well as the contract QC laboratories which service these industries. Lack of compliance can result in severe regulatory actions, criminal liability, fines, and the inability to obtain product approvals.
In addition, this course will include a list of relevant regulations and guidelines and demonstrate how quality control and quality assurance personnel can monitor industry practices to stay "current" with FDA requirements (cGMPs and GLPs).
Learning Objectives:
- The basics of FDA law and regulations governing QC laboratories responsible for testing research materials, components of FDA-regulated products, and finished FDA-regulated products (pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, cosmetics, and foods).
- Laboratory organization, personnel qualification and training requirements.
- Documentation and record-keeping requirements, including e-records and data integrity.
- Sample integrity requirements.
- Management and control of stability (shelf-life) studies.
- Analytical methods verification and validation.
- Management and control of laboratory instruments.
- Management and control of laboratory supplies.
- Proper conduct of laboratory investigations.
- Consequences of laboratory non-compliance.
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 01 (09:00 AM - 05:00 PM CDT)
10:00 AM: Session Start
Basics of FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories
- What is adulteration?
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biologics
- Medical Devices
- Foods
- Cosmetics
-
What is CGMP?
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biologics
- Medical Devices
- Foods
- Cosmetics
- What is GLP?
- What is AIP?
- Contract Laboratories
- FDA inspection methodology
Laboratory Organization
- Organization
- Personnel qualification and training
Documentation and record-keeping requirements
- Standard Operating Procedures
- Analytical Methods
- Raw data (notebooks, print-outs)
- Document management (change control, retention)
- Part 11 (electronic records and signatures)
Sample integrity requirements
- Sample collection
- Sample delivery, handling, disposition
- Retain samples
Stability (shelf-life) studies
- Organization and management
- Storage units
- Analytical methodology
DAY 02 (09:00 AM - 05:00 PM CDT)
Analytical methods verification and validation
- Protocols
- Tests
- Documentation
Management and control of laboratory instruments
- Qualification
- Calibration
- Maintenance
Management and control of laboratory supplies
- Standards
- Reagents, chemicals
Proper conduct of laboratory investigations
- Out-of-specification results
- Out-of-norm results
- Root cause analysis
- Documentation
Consequences of laboratory non-compliance
