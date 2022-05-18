Global Dental Partnering Report 2022 - Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Trends in Dental partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Dental partnering agreement structure

Dental partnering contract documents

Top Dental deals by value

Most active Dental dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Dental trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Dental deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 350 Dental deal records

The leading Dental deals by value since 2010

Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.

In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 dental deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned

