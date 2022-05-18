Global Dental Partnering Report 2022 - Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
- Trends in Dental partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Dental partnering agreement structure
- Dental partnering contract documents
- Top Dental deals by value
- Most active Dental dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Dental trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:
- Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Dental deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 350 Dental deal records
- The leading Dental deals by value since 2010
- Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010
The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.
In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 dental deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems
- Access Pharmaceuticals
- Advanz Pharma
- Akervall Technologies
- Align Technology
- Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future
- Amedica
- American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation
- Arcoral Pharma
- Argentina Orthodontic Society
- Armor
- Arseus
- Aspen Dental
- Biolase
- BMG Pharmaceuticals
- Boston University
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Calcivis
- Camurus
- Carbon
- Carestream Health
- Ceram Research
- Chulalongkorn University
- Clinigen
- Colgate Palmolive
- Columbia University
- Convergent Dental
- Covetrus
- Credentis
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- And Many More Companies!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx8g6l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005823/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.