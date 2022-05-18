PowerSchool Unified Insights Named EdTech Awards 2022 "Cool Tool" Winner for Providing Exceptional Learning Analytics to Schools

K-12 district analytics and professional management software recognized for providing actionable insights needed to improve learning, school district, and talent outcomes

PowerSchool PWSC, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced PowerSchool Unified Insights was selected as a winner in The EdTech Awards 2022 by EdTech Digest. The platform was named a "Cool Tool" winner within the program's Best Learning Analytics/Data Mining Solution category based on its ability to conveniently track, manage, and monitor all aspects of a district's student, school, and administrative data and performance metrics.

"Providing trusted, reliable, and innovative solutions to schools is what PowerSchool strives to accomplish each and every day," said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer, PowerSchool. "We are honored our Unified Insights platform received this distinction from The EdTech Awards and look forward to continuing to offer leading education technology that simplifies our users' academic, talent, and administrative responsibilities."

Unified Insights is a comprehensive solution offering actionable insights for educators to improve student, district, and administrative outcomes. Through the platform's ability to aggregate information from multiple sources into a single, online reporting platform, users benefit from expanded accountability tracking, early warning and intervention, student social and emotional learning, and talent management, among other proficiencies.

"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief, EdTech Digest. "To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher education, and workforce learning who continue connecting, producing and persisting despite all challenges—a hearty hat-tip and a grand salute!"

The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, skills, and workforce sectors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool PWSC is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards:

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

