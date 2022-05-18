Armory Makes Continuous Deployment Achievable and Effortless, at any Scale, for all Developers

Armory makes continuous deployment to Kubernetes, easier, safer, repeatable, and reliable.

Armory, the Continuous Deployment company empowering development teams to easily, reliably, safely, and continuously deploy software at any scale, today announced public early access to their new Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service product. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service delivers declarative deployments, across multiple environments, that support advanced strategies, so developers can focus on building great code rather than deploying it.

"We believe deploying software continuously, at any scale, should be achievable and effortless for all developers of the world, not just the likes of Google and Netflix," said Jim Douglas, President and CEO, Armory. "It's our vision and mission to unlock innovation through software to make software continuous, scalable, secure, and safe, so developers can improve and protect their customers' experience with confidence and ease."

To effectively compete in a software-defined world, development teams must ensure a stellar customer experience. Some do this by focusing on velocity, others do this by ensuring their software is both always available and reliable. Delivering on both velocity and stability has remained difficult and elusive… until now. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service plugs into any existing Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and can be invoked from any existing toolchain or Continuous Integration (CI) system, including Amazon CodePipeline. This allows development teams to easily leverage the power of Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service when deploying to Kubernetes services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

A single hour of downtime can cost more than $100,000 for many companies. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service prevents this type of loss, both as a standalone product for cloud-first companies — and as an extension of a leading Continuous Delivery (CD) solution — SpinnakerTM. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service provides easy-to-use, environment-specific controls to specify how much traffic is exposed to new changes and to automatically roll back if needed. This enables development teams to continuously verify a service is healthy before routing all traffic to the new version, limiting risk exposure and protecting the customer experience.

"I really like Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service. It's also a fantastic extension for our Spinnaker users. I don't see anyone else doing that in the industry, which is really cool." ~ Damian Myerscough, Software Engineer, DoorDash

Additional Resources

About Armory

Armory enables developers to continuously improve and assure their customer experience.

Software developers should be able to deploy their code effortlessly, without writing scripts, managing underlying tooling, or worrying about whether their customers are going to experience an outage. But, software deployment often is complex and full of manual process that leads to customer outages and less time spent on innovation. The bottom line, it remains disruptive, time-consuming, and unreliable.

Armory makes continuous deployment achievable and effortless, at any scale, for all developers. By providing easy-to-use continuous deployment solutions that eliminate the need to migrate away from existing tools, minimizing disruption to an existing software delivery lifecycle; developers can easily and declaratively deploy new versions alongside live versions, incrementally scale up new versions, enable manual reviews prior to scaling up, effortlessly rollback to an old version, and, manage the deployment across multiple targets and environments; continuously improving and protecting their customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners.

Learn more at www.armory.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005472/en/