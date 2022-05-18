Navidar Adds New Managing Director in Chicago

Navidar is pleased to announce that Jamie McQueen has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Chicago, IL. Jamie will be focused on the SaaS software, technology-enabled services and industrial/defense technology sectors. Jamie is a seasoned strategist and investment banker who has closed over 60 M&A transactions totaling $40 billion and helped clients raise more than $50 billion of capital.
"We are very excited to have Jamie join our team," said Stephen Day, Co-founder of Navidar. "I have known Jamie since 2004 and have always enjoyed working with him. Jamie has worked on some of the marquee deals in the aerospace & defense and technology industries. His operational expertise, M&A, and financing experience are exactly what we were looking for in building out another strategic market in Chicago."
Prior to joining Navidar, Jamie led the Midwest Corporate Advisory practice with Brown Brothers Harriman. Jamie has served as CFO for an emerging technology business and also led Corporate Development for two publicly traded companies, building strategic M&A/inorganic growth playbooks on global basis for both platforms. Prior to that, Jamie was an investment banker covering the aerospace & defense and the broader technology sectors primarily with JP Morgan and Bear Stearns.
"I am excited to get back to my investment banking roots," said Jamie. "I was drawn to Navidar because of their mission to provide top tier banking and strategic advice to technology companies located throughout the middle corridor of the U.S. When I left the large public operating roles, I began working exclusively with middle market companies and I am thrilled to continue serving this market while building upon Navidar's established brand."
About Navidar
Navidar Holdco LLC, with a presence in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio, is an investment banking firm that provides strategic merger and acquisition advice, capital raising solutions, and corporate advisory services to businesses and investors in dynamic industries. The firm focuses on SaaS software, eCommerce & Internet, information technology services, specialty manufacturing, and health care information technology companies. Navidar principals have completed more than 400 transactions representing nearly $110 billion in M&A and capital raising, for both private and public companies, over the past 20 years. Navidar Group LLC, an affiliate of Navidar Holdco LLC, is a broker-dealer that is registered with FINRA and SIPC. To learn more, visit www.navidar.com.
