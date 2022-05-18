PowerDI8080-Packaged MOSFET from Diodes Incorporated Increases Power Density in Modern Automotive Applications

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) DIOD has announced the PowerDI®8080-5, an innovative high current, thermally efficient power package that meets the needs of electric vehicle (EV) applications. The first product to be released in the PowerDI®8080-5 package is the DIODES™ DMTH4M70SPGWQ, a 40V automotive-compliant MOSFET that features a typical R DS(ON) of just 0.54mΩ at a gate drive of 10V, while its gate charge is 117nC. This industry-leading performance enables designers of automotive high-power BLDC motor drives, DC-DC converters, and charging systems to maximize system efficiency while ensuring power dissipation is kept to an absolute minimum.

The PowerDI®8080-5 package has a PCB footprint of 64mm2, which is 40% less than that occupied by the TO263 (D2PAK) package format. It also has an off-board profile of 1.7mm, which is 63% lower than that of a TO263. The copper clip bonding between the die and the terminals facilitates a low junction-to-case thermal resistance of 0.36°C/W. This enables the PowerDI®8080-5 to handle currents up to 460A and deliver a power density that is eight times greater than a TO263 package.

The DMTH4M70SPGWQ is AEC-Q101 qualified, PPAP capable, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. Its gull wing leads facilitate optical inspection (AOI), as well as improving temperature cycling reliability. This device is available at $4.99 in 2000 piece quantities.

