Corvia Adds REPAY as Processing Partner

by Business Wire
May 18, 2022 10:12 AM | 2 min read

Corvia, Inc., a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong business and regulatory acumen, announced today it has added Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, as its newest payment processing partner. The relationship will provide additional fuel for Corvia's aggressive growth trajectory by enhancing merchant and partner servicing and support in traditional retail and specialty e-commerce business segments.

"Adding REPAY as a processing partner gives us the flexibility to deliver more advanced solutions while optimizing both the partner and merchant experience," said Corvia CEO Chad Anselmo. "We look forward to a productive, long-lasting relationship with REPAY."

REPAY's proprietary clearing and settlement platform offers fully customizable programs that deliver more autonomy and greater payment flexibility than traditional large acquirer programs. Its clearing and settlement solution is supported by high-touch service, a powerful payments engine, and intuitive reporting software designed to ensure on-time and accurate transaction processing.

"We look forward to working with Corvia to customize a clearing and settlement solution that will enable them to scale their operations and better serve their customers through enhanced payment experiences and a robust reporting platform," said REPAY President Shaler Alias.

"Executing our strategic plans is top priority," said Tedd Huff, head of corporate strategy for Corvia. "Adding REPAY as a processing partner strengthens our payments offering as we remain laser-focused on aggressive growth."

About Corvia, Inc.

Corvia delivers safe, affordable, and reliable access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centered on community integrity and accountability. Corvia is a registered ISO of Fifth Third Bank N.A., Cincinnati, Ohio, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Concord, California, Cross River Bank, Fort Lee, New Jersey and MVB Bank, Fairmont, West Virginia. The company is a privately held, fast-growing fintech headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit corviapay.com.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

