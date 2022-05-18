C2N Diagnostics Introduces P-tau Multi-Analyte Assay for Research Use Only to Advance Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Health Field

- P-tau Multi-Analyte Assay (MAA) Uses High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry to Precisely Quantitate Four Analytes Related to Phosphorylated and Nonphosphorylated Forms of tau217 and tau181
- P-tau MAA Provides Innovative Tool for Industry and Clinical Researchers to Use in Their Alzheimer's and Brain Health Studies
- P-tau MAA is Designed to Aid in Screening Individuals for Participation in Clinical Research, Better Understanding Disease Biology and Studying Investigational Treatment Responses
C2N Diagnostics, a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics that offers the PrecivityAD™ blood test as an aid to Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, today announced its latest innovative offering for enhancing care in brain health: a high-resolution mass spectrometry-based plasma tau multi-analyte assay (p-tau MAA) for Research Use Only (RUO).
This assay uses a small sample of blood to precisely and simultaneously measure different phosphorylated and nonphosphorylated forms of the tau protein, including forms with phosphorylation at the tau217 and tau181 sites. The assay draws upon prior discoveries by medical researchers that complex interactions among abnormal tau and beta-amyloid proteins and several other factors play a vital role in Alzheimer's-related brain changes.
The p-tau MAA's RUO availability allows leading industry and clinician researchers to further study ways to better diagnose, monitor investigational treatment responses and understand the underlying biological mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease. C2N believes this RUO development broadens the panel of cutting-edge biomarkers that will ultimately aid in disease diagnosis and brain health evaluations.
C2N's current clinically available PrecivityAD™ test combines accurate measurements of the amyloid beta 42 and 40 peptides in plasma along with ApoE proteotype to calculate an individual's likelihood of amyloid plaques in the brain. C₂N and other researchers have found the PrecivityAD™ blood test results to be an accurate indicator of Alzheimer's disease pathology among people with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline.
Plans to Integrate p-tau MAA with C2N's Advanced Clinical Diagnostic Services
Under C2N's p-tau MAA RUO, researchers can evaluate and characterize its ability to precisely identify Alzheimer's pathology at early stages of disease. Its power is uniquely amplified when used in connection with C2N's plasma amyloid beta 42/40 ratio assay, which has already received high diagnostic performance marks across multiple clinical studies.
Dr. Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, says, "We are encouraged by the results from C2N's existing PrecivityAD™ blood test measurements and excited by the addition of the p-tau MAA. In the future, we expect that a combination of tests, including C2N's, that each measure different aspects of Alzheimer's biology will allow more healthcare providers to offer early Alzheimer's diagnosis to patients with the aid of validated blood test results. This will also decrease the need for more invasive and expensive tests, such as cerebrospinal fluid tests and amyloid or tau PET imaging. The p-tau MAA can also serve as a new tool to help researchers in their clinical studies."
Dr. Joel Braunstein, C2N's CEO and co-founder, says, "This development builds on our team's history of providing exceptional laboratory services and products in the field of brain health. Our team has worked tirelessly to achieve this p-tau advancement that adds to our existing efforts to bring accurate, widely accessible and cost-effective blood tests to the clinic for the betterment of patient care. We look forward to sharing important data about the performance of our p-tau MAA test at upcoming medical meetings and in peer-reviewed publications."
"This remarkable development by C2N brings the field one step closer to the goal of preventing Alzheimer's disease by screening healthy adults and providing treatments prior to cognitive symptoms," says Fred Miller, Alzheimer's Initiative lead and chief operating officer of GHR Foundation. "GHR is committed to our deep partnership with C2N as we together reimagine what's possible in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease."
The p-tau MAA development occurs as C₂N Diagnostics has earned ISO 13485:2016 Certification for its quality management system, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification.
Interested parties that desire to learn more about C₂N p-tau MAA research services are encouraged to call 1-877-226-3424 or email research@c2n.com.
About C2N Diagnostics, LLC
C2N Diagnostics is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation™. C2N strives to provide exceptional laboratory services and products in the field of brain health. C2N's biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. For more information visit www.C2N.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005773/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.