Wyoming Board of Pharmacy Leverages Bamboo Health's Solution to Deliver Its Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers will have access to the data for safer controlled substance prescriptions and dispensations

Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced its partnership with the Wyoming Board of Pharmacy to deliver a solution for its Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) effective June 29.

Through its contract with Wyoming Board of Pharmacy, providers and dispensers across the state of Wyoming will now have access to PDMP data through Bamboo Health's PMP AWARxE solution, allowing visibility into their patient's controlled substance use. This data provides insight into possible prescription misuse, helping prescribers and dispensers identify substance use disorder and provide early intervention based on timely and relevant patient data.

"As the state's board of pharmacy, we're excited to transition to Bamboo Health's PDMP solution this summer. The partnership will allow us to further our mission to ‘promote and protect the health and safety of the public by regulating the practice of pharmacy,'" said Matt Martineau, RPh, executive director of the Wyoming State Board of Pharmacy. "By gaining more capabilities and insight into our state's controlled substance use, we can better serve our communities by utilizing near real-time PDMP data, capable through their solution."

In addition to PMP AWARxE, the state will be better integrated into the PMP Interconnect network, the PDMP interstate data sharing platform, which allows Wyoming to share relevant PDMP data across state lines and vice versa. PMP InterConnect creates a more holistic view of the controlled substance prescriptions a person has received, regardless of the state or pharmacy in which those prescriptions were dispensed.

"It's clear that patient safety and public health are of the utmost importance for the Wyoming Board of Pharmacy, and we're honored to support the state in their efforts to combat our nation's drug epidemic," said Rob Cohen, chief executive officer of Bamboo Health. "Our prescription drug monitoring solutions will assist the state's prescribers and dispensers in making better-informed decisions about controlled substances and will allow this invaluable data to be shared with neighboring states too."

Currently, 52 states and territories, including Wyoming, share data via PMP InterConnect. Additionally, Bamboo Health powers 44 of the nation's 54 PDMPs in states and territories. Over the last year, controlled substance insights were delivered in more than 100-million patient encounters per month directly into electronic health records and pharmacy management systems through Bamboo Health solutions.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

