ISG Automation Supports Western Union Intelligent Automation Program

Firm partnering with WU to launch and scale RPA and prepare for future automations
Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has successfully rolled out a strategic intelligent automation program with the help of ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, ISG said today.
As the operator of a vast network in more than 200 countries and territories, Western Union recognized the potential of intelligent automation to improve productivity and increase operational efficiency across the business.
ISG Automation set up an Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence (CoE), initially delivering robotic process automations (RPA) leveraging SS&C Blue Prism software, and then used its expertise to ensure that Western Union would be successful in building its own RPA software bots going forward by training more than 50 citizen developers to use a low-code development platform.
John Dyer, SVP and head of global operations, Western Union, said: "Taking people who are tech-savvy and re-skilling them into intelligent automation developers has proven to be an extremely effective way of scaling enterprise-wide automation. As a result, we have the right people creating the right automations while giving them the opportunity to create a new career path within the company."
Following the successful establishment of the CoE, ISG Automation helped Western Union add optical character recognition (OCR) to enhance the performance of its RPA bots. ISG has also assisted with discussions around future technology options as Western Union looks to continue its expansion into Intelligent Automation.
"Western Union has partnered with ISG Automation since 2016 to launch and extend its global automation program, which today includes more than 120 automations that save the company more than 26,000 hours of manual work each month," said Wayne Butterfield, partner, ISG Automation. "Western Union is realizing a return on its automation investment of between three and six times its expenditure."
"We have worked with ISG from the beginning of our automation journey, identifying areas of the business where automation would bring us the greatest value, such as increasing capacity to deliver customer service," says Gintautas Jonutis, director and global head of Robotics & Automation at Western Union.
ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005703/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.