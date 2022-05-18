APCER Life Sciences Expands Integrated Pharmacovigilance Services with Oracle Argus Cloud Service

APCER Life Sciences, the preferred pharmacovigilance (PV) services provider for pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking compliance and safety management solutions across the product life cycle, has adopted Oracle Argus Cloud Service to deliver Integrated PV services.
Argus is a leading SaaS solution for processing, analyzing, and reporting adverse event cases originating for pre/post market drugs, biologics, vaccines, devices, and combination products. Its built-in automation, integration, and usability capabilities reduce manual tasks and maximize efficiency.
Emphasizing the alliance significance, Mr. Gopal Menon, Vice Chairman, APC Group, said, "We take a strategic view of how technology enabled products and services can serve as a core foundation to our patient safety service offerings. Having Oracle as a trusted technology partner is a critical step towards achieving our vision of delivering cutting edge scientific expertise."
"Argus augments APCER's best-in-class technologies portfolio for delivering holistic and high-quality compliance for our customers, globally. The platform allows us the ability to offer choice of safety databases to biopharma companies looking to gain from scalable, secure, technology-driven scientific effectiveness," said Dr. Vineet Kacker, Managing Director and Global Technical Head, APCER Life Sciences.
"Industry-proven technology is pivotal to helping CROs provide services that meet the needs of their customers today and tomorrow," said Henry McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "We are delighted that APCER Life Sciences has joined the growing number of CROs using Argus to optimize their safety case processing at scale and with the flexibility to meet the continuous regulatory changes we see within our industry."
APCER have been processing safety cases on client-hosted Argus instances for years. This new relationship strengthens APCER's Argus administrator and user expertise to transform:
- Global compliance towards drug, vaccine, and device regulations, including E2B(R3), E2B(R2), eVAERS, eMDR(R2), MIR, and IDMP.
- Automation for intake, case prioritization, field validations, safety communications, coding, listedness, narrative, case lock, submission, and archiving - reducing manual work significantly.
- Flexibility and customizability with out-of-the-box integrations for safety case intake, signal detection, and clinical trial solutions.
APCER Life Sciences (an APC Group company) www.apcerls.com:
APCER brings medicinal/scientific expertise through its healthcare professionals and physicians to address full pharmacovigilance requirements, with global offices and 800+ employees. APCER's clients benefit from vast experience in regulatory submissions across 100+ countries and consultative approach towards audit /inspection readiness.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005687/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.