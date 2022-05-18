Concurrent Supports Advisor Affiliates With $953M of New Business in Q1 2022

Concurrent Advisors worked side-by-side with its partner teams in the first quarter of 2022 to attract nine advisors with more than $953 million in cumulative managed assets. Concurrent, a partnership of independent wealth managers affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), solidified its position as a growth partner, aiding a cadre of newly-independent advisors in launching their businesses. Eight of Concurrent's new recruits have gone to join existing practices in its growing network, with the ninth set to launch a new advisor office powered by Concurrent.

New additions in the first quarter include:

Brandon Glasscock, Mandy Haskell, John Garcia, and Garry Schuefler, who manage a cumulative $428 million in AUM. They have joined Wealth Partners Alliance, a Concurrent office in Dallas, Texas. Glasscock and Haskell will launch a new Houston branch of WPA, extending its reach.

John Harris, managing $134 million AUM, who partnered with Heartland Wealth Management, a Concurrent office in Norman, Oklahoma, to facilitate a long-term succession plan.

Tim Murray, managing $65 million AUM, has joined Impact Financial Strategies, a Concurrent team in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Doug Solorzano, who manages $111 million AUM, and is launching his own practice with Concurrent's support.

Additional new joins expanded Concurrent's presence in the Gainesville, Florida and Cincinnati, Ohio areas, adding $213 million in combined AUM.

Concurrent offers strategic growth resources and dedicated in-house expertise that lets advisors quickly establish their physical and virtual footprints, branding, and business structure. Additional services, like virtual administrative staff and a paraplanning team, create more bandwidth for Concurrent's new breakaways in the first crucial months of their journey.

"My highest priority right now is to guide my clients through this transition period and show them the advantages my independence can create for their financial futures," Glasscock said. "Concurrent lets me devote my full focus to my client relationships while they lay the groundwork for future success."

The new additions come after a banner 2021 for Concurrent, in which it grew to $13.5 billion in AUM, onboarded 26 new advisor teams, and secured a partnership with Merchant allowing it to extend growth capital and equity participation to affiliated advisors.

"Our success in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 is testament to the strength of our partner firms as entrepreneurs," said co-founder Nate Lenz. "We bring an unrelenting focus to meeting their needs, whether that means recruiting, assisting with succession opportunities, or executing on our core offering of providing operational support. Our team and infrastructure compliments and supports their vision every step of the way."

About Concurrent Advisors

Concurrent (concurrentadvisors.com) is an advisor-owned partnership of independent organizations working together to realize a common vision of creating a quality client experience while growing their own practices.

Headquartered in Tampa, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and currently serves 140 advisors in 64 offices with $12.7 billion in assets under management (AUM) and more than $12 billion under advisement (as of 5/12/2022). Drawing upon their individual and unified strengths, our financial advisors leverage their collective scale to provide an attractive value proposition to both clients and other independent-minded advisors in a highly competitive and constantly evolving wealth management landscape.

Concurrent and its network of advisor teams are not registered broker/dealers or registered investment advisers. Concurrent's network of financial advisors are registered representatives of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investments and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada, and overseas. Total client assets are $1.24 trillion. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

