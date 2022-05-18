Videojet Announces the SureShot™ Module to Facilitate Continuous Packaging Line Production

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, announces the launch of Videojet SureShot™ , an innovative module designed to work with pairs of Videojet continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers, helping to streamline production and maintenance. The module's alternating print configuration allows one printer to completely take over the printing process while the second printer is offline.

With Videojet SureShot, two CIJ printers that are in print-ready mode can be configured to alternate printing on products as they move on a conveyor. If one printer is taken out of print-ready mode for maintenance, the second printer automatically assumes printing on all products until the first printer is put back into action. If the second printer is also taken out of print-ready mode, a signal can be sent to stop the production line.

Available for use with most Videojet CIJ printers, SureShot allows scheduled maintenance to be performed without stopping the production line. For example, when the Videojet 1880 auto-rinse feature is used to clean the printhead, a secondary printer can continue to print until the procedure is completed, without stopping the production line. Fewer operator interactions with the printers and a stable printhead placement help to eliminate operator errors to reduce cost from waste and rework.

"We know our customers need their production lines to run at high efficiency and maximum uptime," said Mark Breunig, Product Manager for Videojet. "Customers using the SureShot module can help ensure that the coding process does not impede their production goals."

Videojet CIJ printers are engineered for optimal performance in a variety of conditions. Operation is maximized through CleanFlow® technology that helps prevent ink build-up in the printhead, keeping the printer clean and running longer, even in harsh environments. Fluids replenishment via a SmartCartridge™ fluid delivery system helps to virtually eliminate spills and ensure the correct fluids are being used. With simple user interfaces and networking options, Videojet printers are designed to deliver clean, consistent codes, time after time.

To learn more about the Videojet SureShot module, please visit https://www.videojet.com/us/homepage/products/continuous-inkjet-printers/additional-cij-products.html.

About Videojet Technologies:

Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service, and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 30 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet's distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005501/en/