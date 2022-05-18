iBwave Launches Unique, One-Stop Wi-Fi and CBRS Network Design Platform

New first-to-market solution lets enterprises design and build reliable Wi-Fi and CBRS networks from one place

iBwave Solutions, the industry-leading software provider for wireless network design, today announced the immediate availability of iBwave Private Networks, a new solution that enables enterprise companies to design, their own high-performance wireless networks, both CBRS and Wi-Fi, simultaneously from a single platform.

"Enterprises have reached a critical point when it comes to connectivity," says Jamie Birdnow, SVP of Commercial Operations at iBwave. "Organizations are finding themselves in scenarios where they must piece together multiple wireless technologies to support a multitude of mission-critical applications throughout their facilities. We're providing a sorely needed solution to this problem in order to meet the fast-evolving needs of enterprises."

With digital transformation demanding better network speed, control, reliability and security across industries, CBRS and private LTE/5G adoption is happening at an accelerated rate. In fact, IDC predicts that the worldwide private LTE/5G wireless infrastructure market will reach an estimated $8.3 Billion by 2026.

"Designing a single wireless network is a challenge; designing two separate sophisticated networks with two distinct platforms can make the process seem impossible," continued Birdnow. "Enterprise teams on the ground need reliable wireless to support their emerging technologies and mission-critical apps while also being empowered to maintain quality control from one place. We've taken care of that with this new platform."

The new iBwave Private Networks portfolio delivers key functionality not offered in any other solution on the market:

The power to design indoor and outdoor CBRS and Wi-Fi networks from a single platform utilizing a database of over 30,000 vendor-modeled network parts.

A simple mobile solution to survey both CBRS and Wi-Fi at the same time, making it easy for enterprises to check and maintain the network past go-live.

A cloud-based collaboration platform for large enterprises to have oversight of and access to data across their different sites and locations.

"We've been leveraging iBwave's unique software suite to perform RF design of our 5G LAN deployments across our enterprise customers. With iBwave's new solution, it's now possible for us to work with our growing channel partners to design high-quality private Wi-Fi and cellular networks from a single platform. This is a capability that many in our technology community have been asking for – and iBwave has the right expertise and unique solution to deliver it," says Mike Joyce, VP of Customer Experience at Celona, a leading innovator of private cellular networks.

Enterprises today want to be confident that their networks will function as they need them to, without the risk of downtime, productivity loss, or compromises in safety, etc. This is the first tool that actually enables enterprises to accurately design and build networks for complex venues while also giving them the control, security and reliability they depend on.

About iBwave

iBwave Solutions, the standard for converged indoor network planning, is the power behind great in-building wireless experience, enabling billions of end users and devices to connect inside a wide range of venues. As the global industry reference, our software solutions allow for smarter planning, design and deployment of any project regardless of size, complexity or technology. Along with innovative software, we are recognized for world class support in 90 countries, the industry's most comprehensive components database and a well-established certification program. For more information, visit: ibwave.com

