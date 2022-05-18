Edgecore Networks Introduces the Smart Indoor Location Solution to Maximize Wi-Fi Networks

Building on existing Wi-Fi networks with no dedicated sensors required, Edgecore's Smart Indoor Location Solution provides an easily adapted and cost-efficient indoor positioning approach that meets the various location management needs of different venues.

Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announces the launch of the Smart Indoor Location Solution - a Wi-Fi-based indoor location application that builds on existing Wi-Fi network infrastructure and uses any portable device with Wi-Fi features, such as a mobile phone, as a sensor. With Edgecore's ecCLOUD add-on services, the solution is able to provide multiple functions to meet the indoor management needs of various application scenarios.

Nowadays, Wi-Fi networks and portable Wi-Fi devices are everywhere. Whether in offices, factories, dormitories, rental properties, or other public areas, the Smart Indoor Location Solution can be quickly implemented in an existing Wi-Fi network to accurately locate and track objects through a portable Wi-Fi device such as a mobile phone. Combined with Edgecore's leading data labeling and analysis system, and a real-time dashboard, managers can track and monitor objects, taking immediate actions in response to events.

For daily management, the Smart Indoor Location Solution can be applied to personnel management, entry-exit management, visitor flow analysis and statistics, allowing businesses to monitor guest attendance, track visitor footprints, identify high-traffic areas and footprint trends, as well as receive abnormal event notifications. In times of a pandemic, the Smart Indoor Location Solution can be applied to contact tracing. Businesses can adjust settings addressing internal needs in accordance with pandemic control. A contact tracking list can be made in just a few minutes.

Compared with existing Wi-Fi-based indoor location systems on the market, the Smart Indoor Location Solution has the unique advantage of high integration. It covers Wi-Fi access points (APs), a cloud-based management platform, and a smart indoor positioning system. By optimizing location data through Wi-Fi AP wireless signals, integrating with the cloud-based management platform, and performing accurate data labeling and analysis, the solution helps companies from different sectors to easily adapt the smart indoor location system to meet the various location management needs.

Use Cases

Track visitor footprints to increase venue safety Personnel access control Visitor/vendor footprint management Rental property management



Locate risky footprints for taking immediate action Contact tracing for Pandemic Visitor identification in public spaces Emergency evacuation and disaster response positioning



Analyze real-time traffic flows to improve management efficiency Power/air conditioning/elevator usage adjustment Manpower planning and deployment



Edgecore also announces an opportunity for current Edgecore Wi-Fi product users to apply for a 30-day trial of the Smart Indoor Location Solution. Those who have purchased and deployed Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 and designated Wi-Fi 5 models (see note 1) can apply for an upgraded trial (see note 2). For those that have newly purchased Edgecore Wi-Fi AP products, a special offer with the Smart Indoor Location Solution is available. Please contact us for more details. (https://bit.ly/38z1qPf)

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

The Smart Indoor Location Solution with the ecCLOUD cloud management platform supports Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 SP-W2-AC1200 now. More supported models coming soon. The Smart Indoor Location Solution trial includes a 30-day free ecCLOUD service (where you can manage up to 50 Wi-Fi APs), and an add-on 30-day free smart indoor positioning cloud service.

Availability: The Smart Indoor Location Solution is now available for order.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software.

