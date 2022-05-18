U.K. Essential Services Provider Selects UKG to Support Rapid Growth, Empower Its 10,000-Employee Workforce

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced today that M Group Services, one of the largest essential infrastructure services organizations in the U.K. and Ireland, has selected UKG Dimensions to support its rapid growth and provide a more transparent and empowering employee experience.

M Group Services employs more than 10,000 skilled specialists and provides services within the water, energy, transport, and telecommunications sectors. With 240 locations, 19 operating businesses, and continued growth by acquisition, the organization sought a flexible workforce management solution to support its complex and highly remote workforce as well as improve productivity and operational efficiency.

"We have a mix of salaried and hourly employees, including meter readers, utility workers, field systems technicians, and engineers — many who work offsite each day. There's also a lot of complexity in our business and how we pay people based on the type of work they do," said Colin Jellicoe, group human resources director at M Group Services. "For years, we've relied on spreadsheets to capture the hours our employees work, which has proved to be a cumbersome and inaccurate operation. Dimensions will automate those processes to ensure we're getting the data right and paying our people correctly."

A key driver for the organization's selection of Dimensions is the ability to integrate with the company's payroll solution, which M Group Services estimates will save more than $1 million in administrative costs.

"Dimensions will empower our people to be in control of their time by allowing them to record their hours directly in the system," said Jellicoe. "In turn, that will give us much-needed, real-time visibility into labor hours so we can charge clients correctly and ensure every employee paycheck is accurate."

Jellicoe added that the Dimensions mobile app will deliver a more transparent and engaging experience for all employees, which is critically important to the organization.

"We're trying to make information that's important to our people as accessible as possible through our intranet and soon through the UKG mobile app," said Jellicoe. "We're driving a culture where employees are using their mobile devices for more than just making a call or sending a text message — we want it to become their primary connection to the business and improve the overall communication and engagement we have."

M Group Services believes the increase in employee engagement will result in an increase in retention.

"Our focus is on automating as much repetitive work as possible through Dimensions. That will allow our people to focus on more important priorities that not only improve our business but will elevate their roles and bring value to their careers," added Jellicoe. "If we can increase the level of engagement with our workforce, we will hopefully keep them longer and ultimately deliver a better services experience."

"One of the simplest ways to empower your people is to provide them with intuitive technology that makes their lives easier, and one of the best ways organizations can do that is by leveraging an innovative workforce management solution," said Peter Harte, group vice president, EMEA, at UKG. "With Dimensions, M Group Services will have the most advanced technology available to deliver deep operational insight and lead to provide a more engaging workforce experience."

