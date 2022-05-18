Amplify Acquires Desmos Curriculum to Build the Future of Math Instruction; Desmos Calculators to Remain Independent and Free to All

Ed tech deal brings together two instructional leaders to create a next-generation math curriculum while providing best-in-class tools for free forever to all teachers and students

Amplify, a next-generation publisher of curriculum and assessment, announced today that it has acquired the curriculum and instructional technology of Desmos, the acclaimed developer of digital math tools and curriculum. The deal is the culmination of a close partnership between Amplify and Desmos over the past two years. Desmos' world-renowned calculators will remain independent as part of a separate Public Benefit Corporation called Desmos Studio that will focus on the development of free, best-in-class online calculators and other tools.

The Amplify and Desmos curriculum teams will now deeply integrate the technology and content they've both been developing and piloting for several years. The resulting combined program, based on IM K–12 Math™, will bring together Amplify's proven ability to deliver the highest quality STEM curriculum to millions of students, and the groundbreaking digital tools and instructional approach of Desmos. Desmos technology will also power new modes of creative, collaborative learning in the next generation of Amplify's science and literacy core programs.

Now a part of Amplify, teacher.desmos.com will be called Desmos Classroom and will continue to provide free lesson-building tools and lessons to teachers around the world. Users can expect more instructional content, professional learning resources, and classroom learning tools, continuing to enhance Desmos Classroom as the most powerful free resource for math educators.

"We have admired Desmos for more than a decade, watching them sail from strength to strength on a current of excellence and teacher enthusiasm. The past two years of working closely together reinforced a shared vision for improving math education," said Larry Berger, Amplify's chief executive officer. "We will now merge our math curriculum development efforts, with the goal of building a new kind of teaching and learning experience that helps every student love learning math and gain access to math's power and beauty."

Desmos Studio will become a separate Public Benefit Corporation led by original Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eli Luberoff, and will continue to build and grow the Desmos suite of calculators and other tools, and the community that relies on them. The calculators will remain free to teachers and students globally and available for companies to license for use in their products. Its partnerships with over 75 organizations around the world will provide Desmos Studio with the resources to continue intensive research and development around Desmos calculators and other tools long into the future.

"We chose this unique deal with Amplify because, in our years working together, it's become clear that Amplify shares our pedagogical vision and our commitment to quality, and recognizes what's made Desmos special. We know that Amplify's exceptional team can help us continue to improve while bringing our curriculum and activities to as many teachers and students as possible," said Eli Luberoff, founder and chief executive officer of Desmos. "As an independent entity, Desmos Studio will continue to improve the calculators that teachers and students know and love. The Desmos calculator is now embedded in math classrooms across the world, and for that reason should be managed as a resource for the public good, which means keeping it free for educators and students while continuously improving it for years to come."

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products help teachers identify the targeted instruction students need to build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide educators with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than 10 million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

About Desmos

Desmos wants to build a world where every student learns math and loves learning math, where a student's access to the power and beauty of math doesn't depend on their place of birth, race, ethnicity, gender, or any other aspect of their identity. Our free suite of calculators are used annually by millions of teachers and students around the world, and our activities and curriculum power the daily work of hundreds of thousands of teachers and millions of students. For more information, visit desmos.com.

