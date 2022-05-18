Imperial Dade Adds Scale in Southeast, Acquires North Alabama Chemical

Transaction Represents 50th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of North Alabama Chemical ("NAC" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 50th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Decatur, AL with two additional locations in Florence, AL and Huntsville, AL, NAC is a full-service provider of janitorial supplies, services and solutions owned and operated by Peter Farrell. The Company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade's market leading platform, NAC's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"NAC is a leading distributor in northern Alabama and has an excellent commitment to its customers, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform," said Robert Tillis. "I am excited to partner with Peter and the NAC team to further grow our presence in northern Alabama in this next chapter of growth. This acquisition reinforces our focus to strengthen our presence in key growth markets to ensure our customers receive the highest quality service," said Jason Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships," said Peter Farrell, Owner of North Alabama Chemical.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005796/en/