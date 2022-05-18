MayTech Global Investments Names Adam Kleiman Head of Distribution

MayTech Global Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Kleiman as Managing Director and Head of Distribution. Adam's responsibilities will include client communications, new business development, sub-advisory partnerships, and strategy.

"MayTech's mission is to empower our clients' future and help them realize their goals through excellence in long-term investing and client service," said Ingrid Yin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We are pleased to welcome Adam to MayTech to lead us in these efforts. His successful sales track record, professionalism and strong work ethics will be immediately valuable to our firm and our clients."

"I am thrilled to be joining the MayTech team," said Kleiman. "Ingrid and Nels have an enviable long-term track record of generating persistent, durable risk-adjusted returns for their clients across a variety of market cycles. I look forward to furthering their commitment to world-class client service."

"It is a pleasure to welcome Adam to MayTech," said Nels Wangensteen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "His knowledge of the industry and experience in working closely with clients make him a perfect addition to our team."

About Adam Kleiman

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Adam joins MayTech from GQG Partners, where he has worked for the past 5 years with institutional investors and financial intermediaries, most recently as Managing Director of US Intermediary and before that Director of Institutional Business Development. Earlier in his career, Adam was a Vice President at Hartford Funds. Adam holds a bachelor's degree from The George Washington University and an MBA from Temple University.

About MayTech

MayTech Global Investments is a boutique, minority and woman-owned investment firm focused on global growth equities. The firm commenced operations in January 2017 under the leadership of Ingrid Yin, Ph.D. and Nels Wangensteen, who shared a long-term vision of building an enduring and highly client-aligned investment boutique. The firm is 100% independent and employee-owned.

The information provided in this press release does not purport to be investment advice. Investing in securities involves the risk of loss. The views and opinions expressed herein are not intended to represent the experience of a current or prior investor.

Additional information can be found on our website www.maytechglobal.com and at IAPD - Firm Search Results (sec.gov)

