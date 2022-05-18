Workato Concludes Second Annual Automate Conference featuring Top Leaders from Atlassian, Verizon, GitLab, and more

This year's virtual conference saw a record number of registrations with over 50 speakers and 30,000 registrants from all over the globe

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, recently wrapped its second annual industry conference, Automate 2022. The largest conference focused on automation, Automate 2022 brought together global leaders to discuss and share how their companies are investing in automation to help scale business operations and drive value. This year's gathering saw over 50 Workato customers and partners take the virtual stage with registration surpassing 30,000 people, a 150% increase from last year.

This year's conference focused on "The New Automation Mindset" – a critical mindset shift in how companies of all sizes are taking a holistic, end-to-end approach to automating across all departments, not just IT. Workato's CEO, Vijay Tella, took to the main stage for the opening keynote where he connected with automation leaders from Atlassian, Autodesk, TripActions, Vituity, and Helen of Troy.

"Automate brought together 30,000 business and technology leaders globally to learn from each other and inspire one another to take on the New Automation Mindset. It is great to see the enterprise automation movement gain force as more leaders from business and IT teams embrace the steps to building unstoppable companies," said Vijay Tella, Workato Founder, and CEO. "I am especially grateful to our speakers - customers, partners, and the Workato team - for the hard work they put into sharing their insights and experience with the broader automation community."

Automate 2022 programming was largely virtual but included in-person elements and big company announcements. From certification courses to product enhancements, conference highlights include:

Automation Pro Certification Workshops

To kick off this year's conference, attendees were welcomed to get certified as an automation pro with instructor-led courses. Designed to help users gain critical automation skills and open doors for their careers, Automation Pro I (beginner) and II (intermediate) courses were offered either virtually (AMER, APJ, and EMEA) or in-person (San Francisco).

Product Enhancements

Workato introduced three product enhancements over the course of the conference. These included the introduction of Secrets Manager, which allows users to utilize external secret managers in Workato connections instead of providing their credentials to establish connections; Recipe Diff, which allows users to visually see the difference between versions of a recipe; and finally, the GEARS framework, which provides a set of best practices, templates, and toolkits which combines the learnings from all of Workato's users into an actionable set of assets for any customer to utilize.

The Automation Impact Awards

On the third day of Automate 2022, Workato announced the winners of the Automation Impact Awards. Established to recognize boundary-pushing automation efforts by global customers, these awards highlighted industry disruptors who are utilizing automation to help achieve remarkable business outcomes. Chosen by a panel of experts, the company awarded 12 customers, across different industries, who are making a lasting impact with automation. The winners included SoundCloud, Shutterstock, Payless Shoesource, Vituity, Wellesley College, Bread Financial, Marel, Gett, Trimble Inc., LinkedCar, R.C. Core Co., and AvidXchange. The winners were invited to New York City for an awards ceremony as well as a chance to see themselves on the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square.

"A Culture of Excellence" Podcast Announced

During a fireside chat with Golden State Warriors General Manager, Bob Myers, Vijay announced an upcoming podcast series with Myers where the two will discuss, "the intersection between tech and sports leadership." Slated to be released this summer, the podcast will pick up where the Automate conversation left off and be in a similar fireside chat style. Stay tuned for more details to be released in the coming months.

Global Happy Hour Gatherings

To celebrate the power of automation with devoted customers and champions of the company, Workato hosted a series of in-person happy hours in New York City, San Francisco, Denver, and Paris. Two international happy hour events are scheduled for weeks to come in Singapore and Tokyo.

View all of the sessions from this year's conference on-demand here.

