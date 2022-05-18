Admiral Mike Rogers Joins Talon Cyber Security to Lead Board of Advisors

Former NSA Director and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command to Help Support Customers and Drive the Commercialization and Adoption of the TalonWork Browser
Talon Cyber Security, provider of the first secure enterprise browser, today announced the appointment of Admiral Mike Rogers as Chairman of the company's Board of Advisors. Rogers will help fuel the company's go-to-market strategy, customer support and drive the continued adoption of Talon's secure enterprise browser, TalonWork.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Admiral Mike Rogers to the Talon family," said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO, Talon Cyber Security. "Mike is the most insightful leader in the history of cybersecurity, and we could not be more honored that he has chosen to work with us. His experience and leadership will be an invaluable asset for us as we aggressively scale to meet the market demand for technology that simplifies enterprise-grade security for the future of work."
Mike Rogers is a retired United States Navy admiral that served as the second commander of the United States Cyber Command. He also served as the director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the chief of Central Security Service (CSS), leading over 30,000 of the world's best security professionals. Through these roles, Rogers was a key cybersecurity leader under President Obama and President Trump, working closely with the United States Government, Department of Defense and intelligence community, and assisting in the development of national and international policy related to cybersecurity, intelligence and technology.
"An incredibly widespread security risk today stems from organizations using legacy technologies to connect to modern applications," said Rogers. "Traditional approaches are too complex and slow down the speed of the business, which has created a mounting challenge all organizations face today. Talon has the differentiated and strong team, technology and vision to solve this critical problem for enterprises, and I look forward to working closely with them on their mission to become the industry standard for securing this new era of work."
Purpose-built for the enterprise, TalonWork empowers organizations to simplify their security programs by bringing enterprise-grade security to the browser, delivering native features like data loss prevention, zero trust controls and more. Customers leverage Talon to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, corporate devices and non-corporate devices. Built on Chromium, TalonWork ensures employee privacy and delivers the consistent, high-quality user experiences needed to securely power the future of work.
The novelty of Talon's technology has led to significant momentum for the company, as it was recently named a finalist for RSA's Innovation Sandbox Contest, a prestigious competition where 10 industry leaders battle for the coveted title of "Most Innovative Startup" each year.
To learn more about how Talon's secure enterprise browser simplifies security for the future of work, visit https://talon-sec.com/.
About Talon Cyber Security
Talon Cyber Security is modernizing security programs and improving user experiences for hybrid work by delivering the first secure enterprise browser. Built on Chromium, the TalonWork browser provides customers with the consistent user experiences, deep security visibility, and control over SaaS and web applications needed to simplify security for the future of work. For more information, visit Talon at https://talon-sec.com/, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005107/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.