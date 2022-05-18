Improv 2 Improve Changes Classrooms Through Play

i2i launches a new website offering SEL game packs that inspire joy-filled classrooms

Improv 2 Improve (i2i) is on a mission to create joy-filled classrooms with play at their center. i2i's classroom game packs provide children with brain breaks while creating an avenue for social emotional learning (SEL). Students have so much fun they don't realize they're learning at the same time.

"Improv 2 Improve creates happy, joyful classrooms for children and teachers who are allowed to fail fabulously on the road to social emotional health and well-being," says Lisa Poskanzer, co-creator of Improv 2 Improve and its Director of Joy. "Our games can be played across grade levels and content areas. Using these games in the classroom reduces bullying, minimizes anxiety and creates a happy, healthy learning environment for everyone. It's serious business!"

Co-creators Lisa Poskanzer, Paula ReeseHart and Kathleen (Kat) Kenny bring their years of experience in education and improv together to create a classroom experience that shifts the dynamics of engagement and learning. i2i has been implemented in schools throughout Florida with great success.

Using improvisational techniques, Improv 2 Improve teaches students and teachers that failure is not a source of shame, but a gateway to learning something new. i2i coined the phrase "Fail Fabulously!" as a reminder that mistakes are opportunities, not obstacles. i2i games promote social emotional learning while students benefit from the joy of play.

Visitors to the i2i website can sign up for a free game and start playing today. Game packs are available for purchase at the website, as is information about specialized training. Discounts are available on purchases for cohorts of 20 teachers. To learn more about how i2i uses play to teach the serious business of SEL, visit the website today.

~www.i2isel.com~

About Improv 2 Improve

Improv 2 Improve was founded by a team of educators in response to increasing crises in United States schools, including bullying, mental health issues and school shootings. The founders of i2i want children from pre-K to grade 12 to become more resilient, empathetic and emotionally healthy through play. Play. Fun. Joy. It's serious business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005050/en/