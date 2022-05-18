Gambling.com Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call for May 31, 2022

Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB, a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 via news release. The news release will be available on www.gambling.com/corporate/investors.
Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 9:00 am EDT that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.
Conference Call Details
|
Date/Time:
|
Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 9:00 am EDT
|
Webcast:
|
U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:
|
877-407-0890
|
International Dial In:
|
+1-201-389-0918
To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the "News & Events" section of the Company's website.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of March 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005753/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.