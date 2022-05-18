DTG Launches Barista PowerStation, Mobilizes Coffee Service for Hospitality Businesses

DTG, the leading provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation solutions, today launched its Barista PowerStation, an advanced battery-powered mobilized cart for premium coffee service and sales. Debuted at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, the company's latest mobile workstation enables hospitality businesses to attract more customers, increase profitability, and improve customer satisfaction, offering full barista services from anywhere, at any time.
"Coffee sales in the U.S. are expected to grow significantly as increasing numbers of people resume traveling, eating out and attending events again," said Steve Shaheen, DTG CEO and Founder. "The new Barista PowerStation enables businesses to mobilize and reimagine their coffee service venues, and keep up with growing demand for an assortment of premium coffee options."
Designed for hospitality markets - such as restaurants, retail operations, micro markets, sports & leisure events, airline lounges and business and industrial facilities - the self-propelled Barista PowerStation offers thermal heating, refrigeration, and POS capabilities outside of the traditional food and beverage services setting. It can be used to brew café latte, cappuccino, macchiato, americano, and espresso in less than a minute wherever it's needed.
With both a barista-operated configuration and a self-service configuration available, the new PowerStation enables 200 cups of gourmet coffee to be made in a single charge, with up to 8 hours of power between charges from any venue - indoors or out.
In addition, the workstations incorporate a self-powered motorized brake/locking caster system for fast and easy transportation. Its industrial strength, rugged frame also enables it to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, and the Corian countertops and retractable shelving provide work surfaces that exceed NSF food safety certification.
The DTG Barista PowerStation joins the company's comprehensive family of mobilized, battery-powered Chef PowerStations, all of which offer the industry's safest and longest-lasting lithium batteries available, based on the company's proprietary technology.
About DTG
DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as industrial materials handling & logistics, healthcare, commercial food services and manufacturing. The company brings workforce automation and unrivaled battery system power to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005217/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.