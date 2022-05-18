DTG Launches Barista PowerStation, Mobilizes Coffee Service for Hospitality Businesses

DTG, the leading provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation solutions, today launched its Barista PowerStation, an advanced battery-powered mobilized cart for premium coffee service and sales. Debuted at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, the company's latest mobile workstation enables hospitality businesses to attract more customers, increase profitability, and improve customer satisfaction, offering full barista services from anywhere, at any time.

"Coffee sales in the U.S. are expected to grow significantly as increasing numbers of people resume traveling, eating out and attending events again," said Steve Shaheen, DTG CEO and Founder. "The new Barista PowerStation enables businesses to mobilize and reimagine their coffee service venues, and keep up with growing demand for an assortment of premium coffee options."

Designed for hospitality markets - such as restaurants, retail operations, micro markets, sports & leisure events, airline lounges and business and industrial facilities - the self-propelled Barista PowerStation offers thermal heating, refrigeration, and POS capabilities outside of the traditional food and beverage services setting. It can be used to brew café latte, cappuccino, macchiato, americano, and espresso in less than a minute wherever it's needed.

With both a barista-operated configuration and a self-service configuration available, the new PowerStation enables 200 cups of gourmet coffee to be made in a single charge, with up to 8 hours of power between charges from any venue - indoors or out.

In addition, the workstations incorporate a self-powered motorized brake/locking caster system for fast and easy transportation. Its industrial strength, rugged frame also enables it to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, and the Corian countertops and retractable shelving provide work surfaces that exceed NSF food safety certification.

The DTG Barista PowerStation joins the company's comprehensive family of mobilized, battery-powered Chef PowerStations, all of which offer the industry's safest and longest-lasting lithium batteries available, based on the company's proprietary technology.

About DTG

DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as industrial materials handling & logistics, healthcare, commercial food services and manufacturing. The company brings workforce automation and unrivaled battery system power to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.

