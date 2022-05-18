Inspur Information's AIStation Passes the CNCF Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program

AIStation allows for the efficient management of AI and computing resources, and is fully compatible with K8s

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced its AIStation Inference Platform has passed the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program launched by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

CNCF is a non-profit organization under the Linux Foundation that is committed to managing open-source cloud-native projects. This certification identifies AIStation's capabilities in utilizing kubernetes, commonly referred to as K8s, to operate services efficiently and stably. K8s are an open-source container orchestration system for automating software deployment, scaling, and management.

As one of the world's first AI resource platforms to pass the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program, AIStation is compatible with mainstream versions of Kubernetes components and related technical services. It will help enterprises expedite the go-live process for AI services and improve computing resources management.

The use of K8's with AIStation has the following benefits:

Rapid migration: Users can migrate workloads or complex containerized applications to AIStation quickly via standardized deployment to improve service OPS, resource monitoring, and troubleshooting capabilities.

AIStation is designed to solve problems such as cumbersome go-live processes for services, decentralized management of AI applications, and improving allocation of computing resources. It provides a one-stop AI service deployment and computing resource management solution.

AIStation has the following advantages:

Compatibility with both community and commercial versions of native K8s; supports deployment on private clouds, public clouds, and hybrid clouds.

Enables one-stop deployment of services; supports mainstream deep-learning and machine learning inference engine frameworks; allows integration with ISVs' AI applications and service management.

Centralized management and scheduling of computing resources; works with over 20 types of GPUs, FPGAs, and other AI chips.

Supports superior management of online services, automatic elastic scaling based on resource status and business requests, overallocation of resources across multiple services, status monitoring and notification for key services, and a high-availability mechanism.

Allows the management of cloud, edge and end devices, and the coordinated building of services; supports integration with edge and end computing nodes built on x86 or ARM architecture and application distribution to the nodes; provides high-performance, low-latency inference.

CNCF aims to work with partners and open-source communities to promote the evolution of K8s and containerized computing. As a Gold Member of CNCF and Silver Member of the Linux Foundation, Inspur Information has taken the lead to contribute cloud-native technologies and has become a leader in AI development. CNCF's Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program provides the assurance that software vendors' K8s, APIs, and services comply with community certification standards. Software certified by this program can ensure smooth migration, interoperability, and consistency between multiple cloud environments.

Inspur Information is dedicated to the development and innovation of AI computing, resource, and algorithm platforms, and works with leading partners to drive the integration of digital worlds with the real world through the MetaBrain Ecosystem.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world's 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

