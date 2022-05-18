iCapital® Secures Three Patents for Innovations in Alternative Investing Technology

New proprietary platform capabilities enhance data security for all players in iCapital-managed asset and wealth management ecosystems

iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced that it has been awarded three patents for technological advances in data security within the alternative investing process. The iCapital patents allow asset and wealth managers to generate and share investment documents containing confidential information without providing sensitive client data to third parties.

As a global leader developing and employing technology that enables the marketing, sales, and servicing of alternative investments, iCapital is focused on creating mechanisms to ensure the proper access, use, and maintenance of data on investors and their holdings.

"The development of these proprietary capabilities to address the most pressing concerns associated with data protection is a fundamental part of how we support the iCapital mission of expanding access to alternative investments to financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital.

"We believe the inventions recognized by the award of these patents represent a substantial step forward in data security for asset and wealth managers utilizing the iCapital platform, providing enterprise-level protections within existing security and investment infrastructures," said Tom Fortin, Managing Partner and Chief Information Officer of iCapital. "We provide a secure global infrastructure for our clients and are removing a barrier that may have prevented participants from accessing this marketplace."

The patents provide iCapital with exclusive essential technical capabilities that securely generate documents containing confidential information without risking exposure of that information on a low-trust network or outside of an organization's network. For example, the technology enables small to medium sized advisor practices to use a vendor to generate documents that will ultimately contain confidential information without providing that information to the vendor, thereby reducing risk to the advisor and client.

"As the use of third parties to provide services utilizing highly sensitive or personal data has become more common, risk increases as well. As a result, protecting sensitive data is of paramount concern and a continuing challenge, as any new third party utilized creates a new data threat vector," said Mark Lobel, Principal, Cyber, Risk and Regulatory at PwC. "Certainly, one of the best ways to manage Third Party data risk is to not share the data with Third Parties in the first place."

When an advisor or fund manager uses the iCapital platform, these inventions provide the technology to display client data on iCapital's transaction and service platform or in reports without iCapital taking possession of that data. This capability enhances iCapital's ability to meet an organization's privacy or regulatory requirements.

iCapital developed this breakthrough technology with a small to medium-sized partner in mind where the technical infrastructure of larger international partners is not available. By operating a small server containing confidential client data that exists only inside a partner's trusted network and employing mechanisms for iCapital to communicate with that server, the partner is provided with comprehensive, fully secure services connecting them to the entire asset and wealth management ecosystems.

Patent numbers: 11,232,231, 11,222,140, 11,216,590

Title: Systems, methods, and media for generating documents containing confidential information

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital's solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers, RIAs and banks leverage iCapital's technology to streamline and scale their alternative investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship' platform offers wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, structured notes, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital's research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm's extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020 and 2021. As of April 30, 2022, iCapital services more than $125 billion in global client assets, of which more than $30 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic), across more than 1,000 funds. Employing more than 780 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

