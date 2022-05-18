Nitro Brings Its eSignature Offerings to the U.S. and Australia, Launches Nitro Sign Premium

New eSign Solution Makes It Easier for Companies to Meet Ever-Evolving Compliance Regulations

Nitro Software Ltd., a global document productivity software company driving digital transformation in organizations around the world, is making a splash in the U.S. market and beyond with its new Nitro Sign Premium offering. This eSign solution is the result of an expanded go-to-market strategy after its recent acquisition of European eSign leader Connective and provides extensive support for universal and local signing with full local data residency to ensure security and compliance with local market regulations. Nitro Sign Premium employs Nitro's local data centers to enable high-trust eSignatures and compliance, provide increased security via Microsoft Azure and deliver simple, advanced and fully qualified eSignature support.

Nitro is building on its strong foundation in Europe and is launching its high-trust eSignature capabilities in North America and Australia. At a time when the eSignature market is witnessing significant growth, Nitro Sign Premium enables organizations everywhere to adopt digital solutions in support of their remote and hybrid workforces, while balancing the needs for data security and compliance as they do so.

"The recent acceleration of Digital transformation has made data security and compliance essential for all businesses," said Nitro's Chief Product Officer, Sam Thorpe. "Many key sectors and countries now have regulations and legislation specifying data residency requirements, and organizations around the world are deeming this increasingly important. Addressing and adapting to the rapidly changing legal frameworks in different regions can be a major challenge, but Nitro Sign Premium makes it simple for organizations to meet eSignature security and compliance requirements."

GigaOm Radar Report for eSignatures recently named Nitro Sign a Leader, noting that "Nitro has been a leader in the PDF productivity space for decades. In Q4 2021, it acquired Connective, strengthening its e-signature offering with additional enterprise features. Rebranded as Nitro Sign Premium, this eSignature solution is coupled with products specializing in identity services, document generation, workflow automation, integrations, and PDF capabilities for almost any use case. Nitro Sign specializes in local compliance, including direct integrations with central government services, best-in-class security provisions, and AES/QES native support. The pricing plan that does not upcharge for premium features and is only debited when a signature is completed (versus simply being sent). This approach helps it compete in both SMB and enterprise markets."

Nitro's powerful, affordable eSignature and PDF solutions transform the way that organizations and individuals work with documents so that they can get more out of the documents that drive their businesses, get more work done more efficiently and with less stress and waste, and streamline their workflows to make their businesses more agile. That's why 67% of the Fortune 500 trust Nitro to improve their business outcomes with document workflows solutions.

"Nitro simplified our workflows," said Sean Shordon, IT project manager at Salem Media Group, an entertainment company out of Irving, Texas. "We used to have to walk from desk to desk to get signatures, but we don't have to do that anymore. Nitro has given us so much time back."

"Forward-looking companies around the world understand that they need to embrace new, digital solutions to be more efficient, better equip their hybrid workforces, and allow them to focus their energies on their core businesses rather than on clerical tasks and complex concerns such as data security and compliance," said Thorpe. "That's why Nitro exists. We're on a mission to deliver a one-of-a kind platform that accelerates document productivity for businesses around the world – including businesses in the U.S."

About Nitro

Nitro is a global document productivity SaaS company accelerating digital transformation in a world that demands the ability to work from anywhere, anytime, on any device. As a global player in the eSign and workflow productivity market, Nitro enables organizations to drive better business outcomes through 100% digital document processes and fast, efficient workflows. The Nitro Productivity Platform offers comprehensive SaaS business solutions, including highly secure eSigning and e-ID, powerful PDF productivity and industry-leading analytics, all supported by a superior customer success team. Nitro has over 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ Business Customers in 157 countries, including over 67% of the Fortune 500 and three of the Fortune 10. Nitro is headquartered in San Francisco with nine global hubs.

