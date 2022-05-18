Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Condemns Skadden Arps and Attorney Jennifer Voss for Attempting to Silence Oral Argument in the Delaware Supreme Court

Skadden Claims Oral Argument would "Put Bouchard on Trial," as TransPerfect Workers Demand Chief Justice Seitz Recuse Himself for an Undisputed Conflict of Interest

After years of chronic overbilling of TransPerfect by former Custodian Robert Pincus and current Skadden Arps attorney Jennifer Voss, the pair filed a new motion on May 16th to oppose TransPerfect's right to oral arguments in front of the Delaware Supreme Court. TransPerfect seeks oral argument with the merit that its case was previously moved from a three-judge panel to be considered by the five judge panel, based on dissent from at least one judge. TransPerfect holds that its company was exploited by the relationship between former custodian Robert Pincus and former Chancellor Andre Bouchard, who had been colleagues at Skadden, along with Ex-Chief Justice Strine. TransPerfect holds that the Delaware Chancery Court's overreach granted overbilling estimated at more than $15 million in total.

Said Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "Justice, in this case, is far overdue: TransPerfect has the right to be heard. This motion to silence TransPerfect and deny oral arguments is another attempt by well-connected Skadden attorneys to work the system to benefit only themselves. TransPerfect has paid enough to deserve a right to be heard. The court owes them a right to present their key arguments, as Skadden's motion to deny oral arguments only confirms the frivolity of Skadden's position. Because Skadden was a government actor in this case, this new motion also raises First Amendment, Due Process, and other Constitutional questions.

"It is completely apparent to all that Skadden attorneys have prolonged the TransPerfect case for years after the sale with unsubstantiated motions and filings, all while wrongfully billing TransPerfect millions. Former Chancery Court Chancellor Andre Bouchard has come under intense scrutiny assigning his friend and former colleague, Robert Pincus, to work thousands of unchecked and unexplained hours, charging nearly $2000 per hour, and vastly over-staffing assignments regularly.

"When the legal system intertwines with friendship and fraternization, it rarely is a fair fight. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware continues to advocate for transparent and impartial justice for all that go before the courts. Denying companies the opportunity to make their case is a miscarriage of justice and must be rejected by the state Supreme Court."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented, forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005493/en/