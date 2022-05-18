Former Disney Chairman and CEO Joins Gopuff as Investor and Advisor

Gopuff, the market-leading and fastest-growing platform for immediate delivery of consumers' everyday needs, today announced that Bob Iger, former Disney CEO and Chairman, will become an advisor and investor. Mr. Iger will advise co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, and the broader executive team, to help deepen Gopuff's consumer engagement and growth globally.
"Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation. He defined consumer engagement, product innovation, and organizational excellence," said Gopuff co-founder and Co-CEO Yakir Gola. "I am so proud and excited that Bob is joining team blue. Gopuff is building a platform designed for the future of the consumer industry and nobody understands consumers better than Bob Iger."
"It's been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders, and their aspirations," said Iger. "I am excited to advise, mentor, and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it."
Widely recognized as one of the most innovative and successful CEOs in history, Mr. Iger led The Walt Disney Company during the most difficult time in the company's storied history. Practical concepts such as optimism, courage, decisiveness and fairness, and an ability to foster innovation while powering growth are the bedrock of his exceptional leadership and helped Disney to become one of the world's largest and most admired media and entertainment companies.
Mr. Iger joins as an advisor as Gopuff further establishes its global footprint, launches new verticals, and continues to lead the space with over 70% share of the U.S. instant commerce category, according to YipitData. Nearly 30% of Americans are within a mile and a half of a Gopuff fulfillment center today. Gopuff recently appointed Maria Renz as SVP of North America. In the past year, the company expanded into the U.K. and France, and launched Gopuff Kitchens, Gopuff Ad Solutions, and its first private label brand, Basically,. Gopuff currently operates over 600 locations in 1,200 cities globally.
About Gopuff
Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.
Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005200/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.