RangeForce Selected Finalist in SC Awards

Cyber Readiness Platform for Security Teams is a Best IT Security-Related Training Program for 2022

RangeForce, the company that empowers team cyber defense readiness at scale, today announced it has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best IT Security-Related Training Program category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"Being named Best IT Security-Related Training Program finalist in the SC Awards is tremendous validation for our ability to continuously upskill enterprise security teams and help them defend against evolving threats," said Taavi Must, CEO of RangeForce. "There's no better way to achieve cyber readiness than through hands-on, real-world scenarios that are virtually indistinguishable from live threat detection and response incidents."

According to the judges, "RangeForce offers an interactive, on-demand, and highly scalable cybersecurity skills development platform that includes expert-designed cyber defense exercises for individuals and teams to build cyber readiness. The platform helps organizations orchestrate training and operationalize best practices for threat identification, response and mitigation, ensuring individuals and teams can quickly and effectively respond to the next unexpected security incident."

"Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products like RangeForce through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. Entries were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others. Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About RangeForce

RangeForce empowers cyber defense readiness at scale. Refine individual and team capabilities against the latest threats with a continuous approach to cybersecurity skills development. See real threats in action and sharpen the skills needed to defend your organization with interactive modules, challenges, and team-based threat exercises that reflect the real world. Visit www.rangeforce.com to learn more.

