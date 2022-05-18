Plume Underscores Position as the Largest Provider of Transgender Healthcare in the U.S., Expanding to Four New States

Plume to begin offering its gender-affirming services in Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia, now reaching 41 states across the country
Plume, the first and largest telehealth company built for the transgender community, today announced its holistic gender-affirming services will now be available in four new states - Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia. This latest expansion further strengthens the company's position as the largest provider of transgender healthcare in the U.S., now offerings its services in 41 states and reaching more than 93 percent of the transgender population.
The latest state rollout comes only three months after Plume broadened its offerings to New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, illustrating the increasing desire for gender-affirming care services across the country. Despite local legislators introducing proposals aimed at restricting or eliminating access to gender-affirming care to the transgender community, Plume is growing to meet the needs of its community and working towards the goal Dr. Jerrica Kirkley (she/her) and Dr. Matthew Wetschler (he/him) set out when starting the company in 2019.
"Our goal has always been to transform healthcare for every trans life and make it accessible for all," said Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Plume. "When starting Plume, our team saw the potential telehealth technology had to overcome the social, physical, and psychological barriers historically restricting transgender individuals from receiving care. With this new expansion and crossing the 80% mark of states in the U.S., Plume is realizing this potential to provide care for its community."
As part of its expansion efforts, Plume has partnered with Rosemary Ketchum (she/her), the city councilwoman from Wheeling City, West Virginia. Rosemary made history in 2020 when she was the first openly transgender individual to be elected in West Virginia. As a city councilwoman, as well as an activist and national speaker on rights surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, Rosemary is actively working to strengthen the protection and rights of transgender individuals, aligning with Plume's overall mission.
"It's with great pride that I get to partner with Plume as they expand into my home state of West Virginia," said Rosemary Ketchum. "When I ran for office and was later elected, I sought to make a difference in my community, in part by improving the lives of trans folk across West Virginia. It's organizations like Plume that aid that mission, as continuous studies show the importance and life-saving nature of gender-affirming care for the community."
Individuals in Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia will have access to a number of Plume's estrogen-based services. This includes a $99 a month subscription where members receive 24/7 access to holistic gender-affirming care (including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services), personal consultations, lab monitoring, and letters of support, as well as home delivery of their hormone medications for an additional cost.
For additional information about Plume, please visit getplume.co.
About Plume
Plume is the first and largest health technology company built for the transgender community focused on providing access to holistic gender-affirming care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services. Its vision is to make gender-affirming care available to anyone, anywhere until it transforms healthcare for every trans life. Plume is currently available in 41 states and accessible to over 93 percent of the trans population across the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005340/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.