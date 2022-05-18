Plume Underscores Position as the Largest Provider of Transgender Healthcare in the U.S., Expanding to Four New States

Plume to begin offering its gender-affirming services in Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia, now reaching 41 states across the country

Plume, the first and largest telehealth company built for the transgender community, today announced its holistic gender-affirming services will now be available in four new states - Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia. This latest expansion further strengthens the company's position as the largest provider of transgender healthcare in the U.S., now offerings its services in 41 states and reaching more than 93 percent of the transgender population.

The latest state rollout comes only three months after Plume broadened its offerings to New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, illustrating the increasing desire for gender-affirming care services across the country. Despite local legislators introducing proposals aimed at restricting or eliminating access to gender-affirming care to the transgender community, Plume is growing to meet the needs of its community and working towards the goal Dr. Jerrica Kirkley (she/her) and Dr. Matthew Wetschler (he/him) set out when starting the company in 2019.

"Our goal has always been to transform healthcare for every trans life and make it accessible for all," said Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Plume. "When starting Plume, our team saw the potential telehealth technology had to overcome the social, physical, and psychological barriers historically restricting transgender individuals from receiving care. With this new expansion and crossing the 80% mark of states in the U.S., Plume is realizing this potential to provide care for its community."

As part of its expansion efforts, Plume has partnered with Rosemary Ketchum (she/her), the city councilwoman from Wheeling City, West Virginia. Rosemary made history in 2020 when she was the first openly transgender individual to be elected in West Virginia. As a city councilwoman, as well as an activist and national speaker on rights surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, Rosemary is actively working to strengthen the protection and rights of transgender individuals, aligning with Plume's overall mission.

"It's with great pride that I get to partner with Plume as they expand into my home state of West Virginia," said Rosemary Ketchum. "When I ran for office and was later elected, I sought to make a difference in my community, in part by improving the lives of trans folk across West Virginia. It's organizations like Plume that aid that mission, as continuous studies show the importance and life-saving nature of gender-affirming care for the community."

Individuals in Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and West Virginia will have access to a number of Plume's estrogen-based services. This includes a $99 a month subscription where members receive 24/7 access to holistic gender-affirming care (including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services), personal consultations, lab monitoring, and letters of support, as well as home delivery of their hormone medications for an additional cost.

About Plume

Plume is the first and largest health technology company built for the transgender community focused on providing access to holistic gender-affirming care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy and emotional support services. Its vision is to make gender-affirming care available to anyone, anywhere until it transforms healthcare for every trans life. Plume is currently available in 41 states and accessible to over 93 percent of the trans population across the United States.

