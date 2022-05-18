Modivcare Announces Acquisition of Guardian Medical Monitoring

Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare" or the "Company") MODV, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the Company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Segment has acquired Guardian Medical Monitoring, LLC ("GMM") from its parent company, Guardian Alarm.
Guardian Medical Monitoring is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and state Medicaid payors including Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and medication management. GMM's RPM platform currently monitors approximately 50,000 aging and chronically ill patients on behalf of their respective payors.
"Remote patient monitoring is essential to Modivcare's mission to connect patients to care through our integrated supportive care platform," said Daniel E. Greenleaf, Modivcare's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our comprehensive remote patient monitoring offering allows patients to safely age in their homes with technology-enabled connectivity to care which increases patient engagement and reduces costs. We are excited to accelerate the growth of Modivcare's RPM Segment with the acquisition of GMM, and we are excited to welcome the GMM team to Modivcare."
Jason Anderson, President, Modivcare Home added, "Guardian Medical Monitoring is a complementary acquisition for Modivcare's RPM Segment, strengthening our customer relationships and expanding our service footprint across key states. Additionally, this acquisition provides an opportunity to expand our E3 engagement platform across a larger base of members and payors. Modivcare's E3 platform helps our partners reduce gaps in care and address social determinants of health by engaging, educating, and empowering members using our proprietary platform."
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Modivcare
Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare") MODV is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005248/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.