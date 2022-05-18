Dr. Brandee Pappalardo Joins Fresenius Kabi as Chief Medical Officer for North America

Fresenius Kabi announced today that Brandee Pappalardo, Ph.D., M.P.H. has joined the company as senior vice president and Chief Medical Officer for North America. Dr. Pappalardo reports to John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi in North America and is a member of the company's North America executive committee.

Dr. Brandee Pappalardo, senior vice president and Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Kabi. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Brandee to our leadership team at a time when Fresenius Kabi is rapidly expanding its portfolio and customer base in North America," Ducker said. "Brandee's experience and leadership style will be integral in helping us engage with the scientific community as we introduce a broad range of new injectable medicines, nutrition therapies, infusion systems, biosimilars and other essential medicines and technologies for U.S. clinicians and patients."

Dr. Pappalardo comes to Fresenius Kabi from AbbVie, where she worked for more than 16 years in regional and global medical roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president, Immunology, U.S. Medical Affairs. She has deep experience in immunology, including overseeing multiple product launches in rheumatology, dermatology and gastroenterology.

"I'm excited to join Fresenius Kabi and help deliver on the company's goals to improve access to essential and innovative medicines and technologies," Dr. Pappalardo said.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Pappalardo was director of the Immunology Core Laboratory at Blood Systems Research Institute in San Francisco where she conducted HIV and HCV research.

She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Duke University, a master's in public health from University of California Berkeley, and a doctorate in immunology from North Carolina State University.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us.

