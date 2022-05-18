FanSided and TicketSmarter Announce Exclusive Ticketing Partnership

Today, FanSided, the ultimate home of fans, and TicketSmarter, a national ticket marketplace, announced their new partnership, naming TicketSmarter the "Official Ticket Provider of FanSided". Through this partnership, TicketSmarter and FanSided, a Minute Media brand, join together sports coverage from a fans' perspective with the power of live events.

This partnership between the two taps into impactful media, unique content, and unmatched technology to deliver a meaningful experience for fans while positioning TicketSmarter as the ultimate solution to their live sporting and entertainment event needs. This positioning has the ability to reach over 42 million people across FanSided's 300+ sites, which are responsible for 78% of SEO traffic (according to Comscore).

"We are thrilled to partner with Minute Media and FanSided," TicketSmarter CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Goodman said. "Between their outstanding coverage and our variety of ticketing options for events across the country, we can help get fans closer to their favorite teams and players this season."

The partnership makes TicketSmarter the "Official Ticket Provider of FanSided", and offers a multitude of impactful opportunities across FanSided's 300+ sites such as editorial sponsorship, homepage co-branded tile, and meaningful ticket integrations across main and vertical-specific navigation bars. Through a collection of curated article content, written by FanSided's sport and team experts, TicketSmarter gains thematic relevance to the biggest sports and entertainment storylines in any given month.

"As a brand focused on serving the fans of every fandom, we are proud to have TicketSmarter as our ‘Official Ticket Provider'," said FanSided General Manager, Zach Best. "With this integration, we are able to connect fans to the events they love through seamless, localized digital experiences."

In addition to editorial and on-site activations, FanSided is also leveraging Minute Media's distribution capabilities to provide impactful media placements across key sports and entertainment sites. This includes video display and bespoke countdown CTAs which drive further awareness and visibility for TicketSmarter within highly resonant and engaged environments, as well as encourage audiences to make ticket purchases.

About FanSided

FanSided, the ultimate home of fans, is a network of 300+ localized sites custom-tailored to serve countless sports and entertainment fandoms. Our sites and their writers are the most knowledgeable and dedicated voices of the fandoms to which they belong, allowing us to transform their passions into meaningful content.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our proprietary video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as a top three property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to Comscore. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies DGLY. With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children's charities.

TicketSmarter is committed to contributing a portion from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at https://TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

